Is That The Moon Worming Its Way Into Your BIOS?

When facing a malware situation, the usual “guaranteed solution” is to reinstall your OS. The new developments in malware world will also require you to have a CH341 programmer handy. In an arguably inevitable development, [Kaspersky Labs] researchers have found an active piece of malware, out in the wild, that would persist itself by writing its bootstrap code into the BIOS chip. It doesn’t matter if you shred the HDD and replace it with a new one. In fact, so-called MoonBounce never really touches the disk at all, being careful to only store itself in RAM, oh, and the SPI flash that stores the BIOS code, of course.
MoonBounce is Microsoft-tailored, and able to hook into a chain of components starting from the UEFI’s DXE environment, through the Windows Loader, and finishing as a part of
svchost.exe, a process we all know and love.
This approach doesn’t seem to be widespread – yet, but it’s not inconceivable that we’ll eventually encounter a ransomware strain using this to, ahem, earn a bit of extra cash on the side. What will happen then – BIOS reflashing service trucks by our curbsides? After all, your motherboard built-in BIOS flasher UI is built into the same BIOS image that gets compromised, and at best, could be disabled effortlessly – at worst, subverted and used for further sneaky persistence, fooling repairpeople into comfort, only to be presented with one more Monero address a week later.
Will our hardware hacker skills suddenly go up in demand, with all the test clip fiddling and SOIC-8 desoldering being second nature to a good portion of us? Should we stock up on CH341 dongles? So many questions!
This week’s installment of “threat vectors that might soon become prevalent” is fun to speculate about! Want to read about other vectors we might not be paying enough attention to? Can’t go wrong with supply-chain attacks on our repositories! As for other auxiliary storage-based persistence methods – check out this HDD firmware-embedded proof-of-concept rootkit. Of course, we might not always need the newfangled ways to do things, the old ways still work pretty often – you might only need to disguise your malicious hardware as a cool laptop accessory to trick an average journalist, even in a hostile environment.
I have *ALWAYS* wondered why we don’t have a hardware BIOS Write Disable jumper on system boards. I have lost a couple of systems to BIOS problems. Indeed, my better systems at home have dual BIOS – a ROM and a FlashROM version.
This seems to me to be the time we should forget about infinite convenience in favour opening the case and moving a jumper from the open to the closed position – that way, only BIOS updates that we authorise are able to be written.
I wouldn’t mind such a jumper, would be rather handy at a lot of times. (Since nothing should really modify the BIOS after one has set up a system. And after actually Booting, there is even less reasons to meddle with it. Other than like overclocking, but that is a different can of worms that isn’t typical for the more “security” minded people that don’t push their CPU to the knife edge of stability.)
Same for a “Go into BIOS” jumper, I know some motherboards have such a jumper, but it doesn’t seem well documented.
Once upon a time we had such jumpers, I think it was back in the late Pentium 1 era, I recall having to change a jumper to allow BIOS flashing. That’s something they should have kept.
Even for simple things like “Save Profile” in EFI *requires* writing to a section of the FLASH chip. So a simple write protect doesn’t work. Also the Write Protect pin is shared with Data pin for Quad (bit) operation.
There are sector/block level protection bits in those FLASH chips that could have been used similar to a bootstrap. Unfortunately they can be reset in full chip erase. BIOS makers don’t seem to use them for some reasons. That’s why some motherboard vendors have to engineer their own dual BIOS or USB BIOS solutions.
To save the profile, put in the jumper, save it, take out the jumper. And what is the problem? A bit more fiddly it sure is. but the jumper can be in “non protected” as default, and the security minded people can move it to the “protected” setting when desired.
In regards to sharing pins.
That can be fixed.
If AMD or Intel states “We want a separate write protect pin on the EEPROM chips for our systems, and it should be accessible by a jumper on the motherboard,” then most motherboard vendors will follow it, and EEPROM manufacturers will make a chip compatible with that standard. Since the PC market is moving many hundreds millions of units a year.
Though, having a non write protected area on that chip for non security related BIOS settings wouldn’t be a bad idea. Like fan curves is one thing that isn’t a security threat to change. (Changing the boot device however is a bit more of a threat.)
In the end.
I personally think having an actual write protect jumper is bringing forth more security advantages than it makes for inconveniences. (Like how often do people poke about in BIOS? Some don’t even know it exists…)
Just bring that jumper out to a front panel switch, or heck even a back panel switch. Could use a key switch but it doesn’t have to be a key switch. The point is that only someone with physical access to the system gets to decide when to ‘update’ the BIOS. The switch gives the convenience of not needing to open the case.
Some will posit the “evil maid” attack as a reason this idea would not work. Such arguments may be confidently dismissed until such time as reports of unexpected maids popping up outpace reports of remote malware installations.
But what about laptops? It may be better to ALWAYS get interaction from the PC “operator” before going to a new bios. I know on my HP and Dell PCs, they always do their BIOS flash updates “after the boot” (so they must set some kind of flag that can be subverted). If the PC manufacturer does something that requires a “trigger” from an operator, they then set some “internal flag” and that can then be subverted. Maybe a shorting block (aka jumper) that puts a PC into update mode and it has to be there to work (but then someone might patch over that part of the code to let happen “whenever”). “Some” of that might be preventable with a latch that once set, it can only be cleared by a special BIOS startup process (multi-byte unlock?) and then THAT requires an operator to “accept” the update of it won’t happen (but then again, that acceptance code could be hijacked).
Old PC BIOSs used one or more UVEPROM chips that had to be physically replaced to update (the old chips could be erased with a UV lamp). Can’t hijack that remotely, but you an infiltrate the supply chain, which I think has happened in some of the sleazier hobby markets.
I know, use quantum entanglement locks (but even those seem to be susceptible to “man in the middle” attacks)!
Talking about EEPROM programmers.
Anyone have any good suggestions for Linux (preferably Ubuntu) compatible universal programmers? And decent HEX editing software. Similar story for JTAG, etc.
I have mostly used Windows for the electronics workbench, so haven’t explored the options over in Linux land. (I have been eyeing Symbiflow for FPGAs, and have used Linux for servers for years, and Windows is going too far towards Software as a Service, not to mention the forced updates throwing a wrench into things… So Linux seems like the logical new OS for the electronics workstation)
In short, what does all you Linux only folks use for editing and programming EEPROMs?
You should post it to the stack on hackaday.io
The obvious tool that does everything: Emacs.
Manufacturers could store the factory BIOS on a read only chip, with a button or jumper to re-flash the current BIOS with what is on the read only chip. You’d have to update your BIOS and everything else, but it would give you a clean system to (re)start from.
They could… but that could cost more money. They prefer to keep their money even if you suffer.
that would add the cost of an extra chip, as well as custom programming to support it. plus many amd mobos will only boot with ancient processors until they get a bios update, so you could be dead in the water if you reset to the default bios with a cutting edge cpu.
Well, at least it has windows dependencies, so I am safe and can happily roll over and go back to sleep.
Get busy with those BIOS write protect jumpers though, that is a good plan.
TPM help in any of this?
“Help”? As in help make more ways to compromise your system? Absolutely.
As much as people claim it’s for vendor lock in, this is what “locking” a cpu to your motherboard (OTP fused signature key like bootguard) is meant to solve. I still don’t know how it makes recovery any easier, but it should give you detection at least.
Quite a lot of bios flash chips actually have a physical write protect pin. It wouldn’t take much to solder on a little bit of enameled wire and hold it high or low with a switch.
