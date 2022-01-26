One of the major reasons behind choosing Linux as an operating system is that it’s much more secure than Windows. There are plenty of reasons for this including appropriate user permissions, installing software from trusted sources and, of course, the fact that most software for Linux including the Linux kernel itself is open source which allows anyone to review the code for vulnerabilities. This doesn’t mean that Linux is perfectly secure though, as researchers recently found a major bug found in most major Linux distributions that allows anyone to run code as the root user.
The exploit is a memory corruption vulnerability in Polkit, a framework that handles the privilege level of various system processes. It specifically impacts the program
pkexec. With the proof-of-concept exploit (file download warning) in hand, all an attacker needs to do to escalate themselves to root is to compile the program on the computer and run it as the default user. An example is shown by [Jim MacDonald] on Twitter for those not willing to try this on their own machines.
As bad as this sounds, it seems as though all of the major distributions that this impacts have already released updates that patch the issue, including Debian, Ubuntu, Red Hat, Fedora, open SUSE, and Arch. There is also a temporary workaround that removes read/write permission from the
pkexec program so it can’t run at all. That being said, it might be best to check that your Linux systems are all up-to-date and that no strangers have been typing random commands into the terminal recently.
12 thoughts on “Major Bug Grants Root For All Major Linux Distributions”
Yah. Pretty much everything ending in …kit, Sytemd, PulseAudio, etc… Linux has gotten too complicated for it’s own good. There’s always going to be some security hole in there. Given the ubiquity of hot-swappable USB devices I wouldn’t quite go back to the old days of manually running mknod but even Udev is kind of a pain in the ass. There seems to have been versions with at least two different config file formats over the years making Google results kind of hit or miss regarding how to configure it.
You can call me old but don’t try to tell me the kids are doing anything superior.
heh i love udevd, but probably only because i can’t confirm what you report — i’ve never found udevd hints online that were out of date. the config file can be a little confusing at first, which can really harsh your buzz if you’re copy-pasting without really understanding. the == vs = for comparison vs side effect can be pretty subtle if you don’t realize it’s there. but so far as i know the config files have not significantly changed in however long i’ve been using udevd.
that’s in stark contrast to everything else…elogind, polkit, systemd, a lot of the new stuff is garbage. they’re aiming for linux desktop but a good plug-and-play desktop environment looks a lot more like chromeos or android than it does like the linux that i know and love.
and they *do* change their config formats a bunch of times! and it’s obscure formats…not like udevd where once you figure out the one subtle = vs == thing, you have command of a generic expressive tool with huge obvious extensibility.
but rather a ton of special single-purpose options that never mean quite what you want and are never documented at all and are always obsoleted by the time you find out about them.
so yeah i find it hillarious that they pointlessly replicated the functionality of sudo, but with more & newer bugs. happily chmod -s /usr/bin/pkexec on the boxes i have that are thus infested. the cool part is, the older machines i have that keep getting apt wedged on some variant of polkit/elogind dependency don’t have it. so, i think my feeling that apt is trying to ruin everything was well-founded.
oh and, speaking of things that are never well-documented and always changing…i’ve had that impression about alsa for 20 years now and i recently went on a quest again to find that it is *still* the case that >50% of online documentation is for obsolete incompatible irrelevant alsa 0.9, and not because there’s so much documentation for alsa 0.9 but because there’s absolutely no documentation for the new version that’s been the standard for well over a decade now. OSS is dead as a door nail and i’ve learned to use ALSA but it’s astonishing to see that the reasons i had for clinging to OSS for years after ALSA came around are still unmitigated.
the tendency to move onto something new before it’s remotely ready wears me out and makes me anxious. i don’t mind a crappy solution, but i do mind a *new* crappy solution. if you haven’t improved on any of the fundamentals, new is just more bugs, more bloat, and a larger dependency hell.
Yeah Greg they’ve really lost the plot. What’s the point of all this “upgrade for your security” (as you eloquently put it) all you’re doing is pulling in more zero day rubbish.
So…. ‘all’ a intruder has to do to exploit the vulnerability is first gain access to the computer, then, download the code, compile it (maybe has to install a compiler?), and run as default user. Doesn’t sound like the sky is falling to me :) .
i congratulate you for finding new territory to explore within poe’s law!
It’s pretty bad. The only reason you have to compile anything to test the exploit is that the test code isn’t released as a binary. An actual attacker only has to gain access to the machine with any account. And they don’t have to sit at the computer, either – getting the user to run their code is enough. It isn’t a zero-click vulnerability, but it might be a one-click.
And, like with many things, attackers can combine exploits to make them worse. There might be another exploit that causes Nautilus to automatically execute some files while indexing or something like that – put the two together and you have a pretty nasty attack.
From another site:
> Red Hat rates the PwnKit as having a Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) score of 7.8.
> This is high. […] This vulnerability, which has been hiding in plain sight for 12+ years, is a problem with how
> pkexec reads environmental variables. The short version, according to Qualsys, is: “If our PATH is
> “PATH=name=.”, and if the directory “name=.” exists and contains an executable file named “value”, then
> a pointer to the string “name=./value” is written out-of-bounds to envp[0].” While Qualsys won’t be releasing
> a demonstration exploit, the company is sure it won’t take long for exploits to be available. Frankly, it’s not that
> hard to create a PwnKit attack.
> If no patches are available for your operating system, you can remove the SUID-bit from pkexec as a
> temporary mitigation,” adds ZDNet. “For example, this root-powered shell command will
> stop attacks: # chmod 0755 /usr/bin/pkexec.”
I’ve applied that patch to my system, it doesn’t seem to affect normal operation.
That coding is just an embarrasing n00b programming error.
Why do we have this extra cruft in there with setuid priviledges? It seems that sudo is all that’s needed for me anyway?
I’ll be weeding this out of my systems, and doing an audit of all setuid stuff to see what else the linhux communhity has installed, thanks for the heads up.
I recall reading a similar sentiment somewhere else in discussion on this news. They commented on the 10 or so services in addition to su/sudo that now manage permissions in common distros nowadays.
Slackware has a patch, and that’s all that matters.
Of course, it doesn’t work unless you apply it
Not much of an issue. I have source for many little utils that when run as a regular user elevate me to root. but I need to be root to compile. Bottom line, if you are already root, you own the system. Hey wait, lets patch apache because if I get root access I can recompile apache to give me root!
I feel like there might be some misunderstanding of the issue here.
There’s a difference between compiling and installing. You do not need to be root to compile anything, and simply compiling one of those “little utils” will not enable them to do anything. What gives those commands power is installing them, where you use elevated access to give the commands special permissions (setuid bit).
The only reason the example code needs to be compiled is that they haven’t released pre-compiled binaries. Also, it’s just example code – in the real world, the vulnerability might be exploitable via a bash script or python script or something else. Any real attacker needs only to execute any kind of code on your machine as any user, and they will gain root access. Of course this isn’t the worst thing ever, but if you combine this with some other vulnerability (like, if there was a bug that made the file browser automatically execute some files – that kind of thing) then this would be really really bad.
