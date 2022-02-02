Forget Sudoku, Build Yourself A Minimalist Rubik’s Solver Robot

No comments

Some people like crossword puzzles, some are serious sudoku ninjas, but [Andrea Favero] likes to keep himself sharp, by learning coding and solving control problems, and that is something we can definitely relate to. When learning a new platform, it’s a very good idea to have a substantial project or goal in mind, and learn what is needed on the way there. [Andrea] chose to build an autonomous Rubik’s cube solver, and was kind enough to document exactly how how to do it, and we’re glad of it!

The result of the openCV processing chain

Working in python with OpenCV, [Andrea] uses the methodology by [Oussama Barkouki] to process each face image and convert it into a table of the colours of individual facelets. The basics of that, are first to convert the image to grayscale, then use a gaussian blur to denoise the image. Edges are identified using the canny algorithm, the result of which is then dilated and passed into a contour detector. The contours are sent into a cunning filter that identifies square contours, and those the wrong size are filtered off. What you’re left with are the outlines of the actual coloured facelets. Once you have a list of squares, these can be used to form image masks, and thence select the average colour from each square. The colour is then quantised and stored as a labelled colour from the standard Western Rubik’s cube colour scheme. Finally, once all face images are captured and facelets colours identified, the data are passed into a Rubik’s cube solving algorithm developed by [Hegbert Kociemba,] a guide to which is available on the speedsolving site. The result of the solving step is a sequence of descrambling moves, in the move notation developed by [David Singmaster]. Fascinating stuff, if you ask us!

Modular hardware approach – no custom PCBs

All of the above can be prototyped on a PC, but [Andrea] wanted to learn about Raspberry Pis. Part of the fun was installing and configuring a Pi4, with all the necessary dependencies. The hardware was constructed from plywood, and a load of 3D printing. (All STLs are available in the first link) Following the (incredibly detailed) build guide should be straightforward enough. A Pi4/2Gb model with PiCamera was found sufficient (good luck finding one! Maybe try rpilocator?) with a stepper motor for cube rotation, and a pair of servos, one for operating the lid/camera mount, and a second to kick the cube around a second axis. The beauty of this simple, elegant approach is that it can handle a standard unmodified cube (ok, a slightly sanded one) — unlike some of the crazy speed-solving builds we’ve seen — it isn’t the fastest cube solver we’ve seen, but it is one of the coolest.

Want to see a cube solve itself? (kind of) here you go. And let’s finish on a, topical subject, with a coronavirus inspired ‘cube hack, just because they could.

 

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.