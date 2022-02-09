If you keep up with various retro vacuum tube projects, you probably have run across [UsagiElectric] aka [David]’s various PCBs that he makes on his own Bridgeport EZ-Track 3-axis milling machine — massively oversized for the job, as he puts it. In a recent video, [David] walks us through the steps of making a sample PCB, introducing the various tools and procedures of his workflow. He points out that these are the tools he uses, but the overall process should be similar no matter what tools you use.
- Logisim to validate logic designs
- TINA-TI, Texas Instrument’s version of the TINA SPICE simulator
- DesignSpark PCB for schematic entry and PCB layout
- FlatCAM, a computer-aided PCB manufacturing tool
For this video, [David] makes a half-adder circuit out of four vacuum tubes plus a seven-segment VFD tube to show the combined sum and carry outputs. Momentary switches are used to generate the two addends. Using this example, he proceeds to design, simulate, build and demonstrate a working circuit board. We like his use of the machined pin socket inserts for building a vacuum tube socket directly into the board.
Now this process isn’t for everyone. First of all, a Bridgeport mill is a pretty good sized, and heavy, tool. That said, these procedures should adapt well to other milling machines and engravers. We should point out that [David] is making boards mostly for vacuum tubes, where circuit trace width and spacing distances are generous. If you’re planning to make home PCBs for a 273-pin PGA chip, this isn’t the technique for you.
It seems that the bulk of [David]’s vacuum tube PCBs are single-sided, and reasonably so. They use wire links here and there to jump over traces. Adapting this process to double-sided PCBs is doable, but more complex. Are you milling double-sided boards in your lab? If so, let us know about it in the comments below.
7 thoughts on “A Guide To Milling PCBs At Home”
“First of all, a Bridgeport mill is a pretty good sized, and heavy, tool. ”
I, would, say you, have a, problem with, punctuation.
Not if it’s being performed by William Shatner…
I thought 1 + 1 = 10
Nah! 1+1 = 11
:-)
Flatcam is of great help and allow for double sided jobs thanks to addition of centering pins that allow for near-perfect match of two sides. I also found an utility that produces a probing G-code and automatic correction of PCB flatness default directly in your routing G-code, which is of great help too to keep consistent engraving depth (and thus width).
That’s not an EZ-Trak btw… it’s a Bridgeport with an Acu-Rite MillPWR controller.
All looks quite good.
I noticed that the milling machine has a port to blow the (silica) dust away.
It really needs a vacuum or wet cutting. Silicosis (or even lung cancer) is probably worse than exposure to asbestos.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)