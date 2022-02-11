Tiny TV Celebrates The Forgotten Tech Of CRTs

For those of us who grew up before the Internet, the center of pretty much every house was the TV. It was the shrine before which we all worshipped, gathering together at the appointed times to receive the shared wisdom of mass entertainment. In retrospect, it really wasn’t that much. But it’s what we had.
Content aside, one thing all these glowing boxes had in common was that which did the glowing — the cathode ray tube (CRT). Celebrating the marvel of engineering that the CRT represents is the idea behind [Matt Evan]’s tiny desktop TV. The design centers around a 1.5″ CRT that once served as a viewfinder on a 1980s-vintage Sony camcorder. [Matt] salvaged the tube and the two PCB assemblies that drive it, mounting everything in a custom-built acrylic case, the better to show off the bulky but beautiful tube.
The viewfinder originally used a mirror to make the optical path more compact; this forced [Matt] to adapt the circuit to un-reverse the image for direct viewing. Rather than receiving analog signals off the air as we did in the old days — and we liked it that way! — the mini monitor gets its video from a Raspberry Pi, which is set to play clips of TV shows from [Matt]’s youth. Rendered in glorious black and white and nearly needing a magnifying glass to see, it almost recaptures the very earliest days of television broadcasting, when TVs all had screens that looked more like oscilloscope CRTs.
This project is a nice homage to a dying technology, and [Matt] says it has spurred more than one conversation from people you grew up knowing only LCD displays. That’s not to say CRTs are totally dead — if you want to build your own old-school TV, there’s a kit for that.
I have a Singer Friden 1160 calculator that uses an oscilloscope CRT.
https://www.oldcalculatormuseum.com/friden1160.html
Right link this time.
Love those wavy-line PCBs!
Love that acoustic delay line memory, too!
Of course, the RPi has to have a screen saver that shows an analog clock face, because CRT clocks in acrylic cases!
It’s funny because both the deflection yoke and the 2nd anode connector are bigger than the CRT face.
“In retrospect, it really wasn’t that much. But it’s what we had.”
It was much for three reasons beyond the technology:
1. It was the first access to visual broadcast entertainment and (limited) access to other cultures, and in the US it was intentionally free once you bought the television. It wasn’t the internet, but that’s not a bad thing.
2. The devices were largely repairable, often by the end-user.
3. More importantly, in most areas there were limited broadcast sources, like US commercial broadcasters ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus pubic service networks like PBS. That narrow scope provided us the gift of common culture – we all saw and heard the same things: the same news, the same documentaries, the same entertainment. In emergencies, all channels were interrupted, emitting an attention-getting tone followed by a stentorian voice describing the urgent issue at hand. All of these became common knowledge, reliable touch-points that formed easy social connections across a large spectrum of the population. Broadcast radio was much the same: limited ranges meant local areas offered limited options, and everybody knew all of them. It wasn’t the internet, but that was a good thing.
