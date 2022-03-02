Electric Jet Engine Uses 3D Printed Compressor, Skips The Turbine Altogether.

Turbojet engines are an incredible piece of 20th century engineering that except for some edge cases, have mostly been replaced by Turbofans. Still, even the most basic early designs were groundbreaking in their time. Material science was applied to make them more reliable, more powerful, and lighter. But all of those incredible advances go completely out the window when you’re [Joel] of [Integza], and you prefer to build your internal combustion engines using repurposed butane canisters and 3d printed parts as you see in the video below the break.
To understand [Integza]’s engine, a quick explanation of Turbojet engines is helpful. Just like any other internal combustion engine, air is compressed, fuel is burned, and the reaction produces work. In a turbojet, a compressor compresses air. Fuel is added in a combustor and ignited, and the expanding exhaust drives a turbine that in turn drives the compressor since both are attached to the same shaft. Exhaust whose energy isn’t spent in turning the turbine is expelled and produces thrust, which propels the engine and the vehicle it’s attached to in the opposite direction. Simple, right? Right! Until the 3d printer comes in.
Sadly for 3d printed parts, they are made of plastic. Last we checked, plastic isn’t metal, and so 3d printing a turbine to give the extremely hot exhaust something turn just isn’t going to work. But what if you just skipped the whole turbine part, and powered the compressor with an electric motor? And instead of using an axial compressor with tons of tiny blades that would likely be impossible to 3d print with enough strength, you went with a sturdy, easy to print centrifugal compressor? Of course, that’s exactly what [Integza] did, or we wouldn’t be talking about it. The results are fantastic, especially considering that the entire machine was built with 3d printing and a home made spot welder.
If you want to build a full jet turbine, we won’t say it’s easy, but you might appreciate this jet turbine whose components include a toilet paper holder as proof that once a technology is understood, it can be built in the worst ways possible and still work. Sort of.
3D printed turbojet with what looks like a refractory cement casing. Turbine wheel and shaft are metal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X_ctwt8PT4
Either that one or another one used a PLA 3D printed compressor wheel able to withstand at least 40,000 RPM.
First-Very impressed and great work!. It Would be interesting to know the thrust from only the printed fan, and then the thrust energy from the completed system. Would make a great shop heater for winter.
Could someone please explain to me what turbofan edge cases are? When I think turbofan I am cast towards most commercial aircraft. Eg the big sellers from the big two (and others) in the commercial aircraft industry. Thanks.
The edge cases I was referring to were related to turbo*jet* engines not turbofans. I’m making a sweeping generalization here, but turbojets are generally less efficient at subsonic and transonic speeds and that’s why they aren’t used on commercial aircraft. More reading: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turbojet
So, by getting rid of the turbine, he’s effectively made a poor man’s scramjet, but gets around having to have an initial high velocity, by feeding air in with a fan.
Or a ducted fan with an after burner.
