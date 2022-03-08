[Mark Smith] must really, really like his coffee, at least judging by how much effort he’s put into tricking out his espresso machine.
This inductive water tank sensor is part of a series of innovations [Mark] has added to his high-end Rancilio Silvia machine — we assume there are those that would quibble with that characterization, but 800 bucks is a lot to spend for a coffee maker in our books. We recently featured a host of mods he made to the machine as part of the “Espresso Connect” project, which includes a cool Nixie tube bar graph to indicate the water level in the machine. That display is driven by this sensor, the details of which [Mark] has now shared. The sensor straddles the wall of the 1.7-liter water tank, so no penetrations are needed. Inside the tanks is a track that guides a copper and PETG float that’s sealed with food-safe epoxy resin.
Directly adjacent to the float track on the outside of the tank is a long PCB with a couple of long, sinuous traces. These connect to an LX3302A inductive sensor IC, which reads the position of the copper slug inside the float. That simplifies the process greatly; [Mark] goes into great detail about the design and calibration of the sensor board, as well as hooking it into the Raspberry Pi Zero that lies at the heart of “Espresso Connect’. Altogether, the mods make for a precisely measured dose of espresso, as seen in the video below.
We’d say this was maybe a bit far to go for the perfect cup of coffee, but we sure respect the effort. And we think this inductive sensor method has a lot of non-caffeinated applications that probably bear exploration.
8 thoughts on “Extreme Espresso, Part 2: An Inductive Water Level Sensor”
Why not just use one of the ready made level sensors that can stick onto the side of a plastic tank? Nothing extra touching the water that way.
“high-end Rancilio Silvia machine” should read “entry level Rancillio machine.” It’s a single boiler machine, it’s a step up from a big box expresso maker but it’s absolutely not a “high-end” machine. My Silvia was 3 machines ago, granted it was a workhorse that never went down, and my friend that I sold it to still uses it 10 years later. My current machine is a Quick Mill Vetrano 2B Evo, and it’s not even a “high end” machine at $2900 it’s a hard plumbed, dual boiler dual pid rotary pump machine.
I also understand that’s not what the article is about, that was the cool thing about the Silvia, it’s easy to mod and parts are cheep if you do manage to mess something up.
I can get a used silvia for 250. Would you buy it or rather something better?
If you don’t know the answer then you should buy it. You are clearly starting out with true espresso, that machine will be good enough for you to learn whether you really like messing around with the process or just like good coffee, and if you do, you can play with beans and roasts and grinds and tools and the like until it is eventually holding you back.
We get it, your life is incredibly dull and your self-esteem is on the low side today, so you have to find some way to assert your superiority to the 99.9999% of people who are sensible and wouldn’t buy enterprise-grade equipment to make their morning coffee, and who would correctly consider a $800 coffee machine to be a high-end device in relation to a consumer’s needs.
>maybe a bit far to go for the perfect cup of coffee
someone needs an introduction to “weird coffee science” and espresso-related videos by James Hoffmann :)
Like this one on the 9-Barista : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcZMGx15QBU
James is also a fan of measurement and process control and knows a thing or two about coffee.
Never drink the stuff. Can’t even stand the smell.
Just made 2 capacitive level sensors for my camper plastic water tanks. 2 50mm wide aluminium tape strips separated 5mm stuck side by side on the outside of the tanks make a variable capacitor that a regular 555 uses to generate a frequency as the water level changes the dielectric constant of the capacitor . The PLC that controls the rest of the features counts this frequency and displays the level.
