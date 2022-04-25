Join us on Wednesday, April 27 at noon Pacific for the Software Defined Instrumentation Hack Chat with Ben Nizette!
Imagine, if you will, the perfect electronics lab. Exactly how it looks in your mind will depend a lot upon personal preferences and brand loyalty, but chances are good it’ll be stocked to the gills with at least one every conceivable type of high-precision, laboratory-grade instrument you can think of. It’ll have oscilloscopes with ridiculously high bandwidths, multimeters with digits galore, logic analyzers, waveform generators, programmable power supplies, spectrum analyzers — pretty much anything and everything that can make chasing down problems and developing new circuits easier.
Alas, the dream of a lab like this crashes hard into realities like being able to afford so many instruments and actually finding a place to put them all. And so while we may covet the wall of instruments that people like Marco Reps or Kerry Wong enjoy, most of us settle for a small but targeted suite of instruments, tailored to our particular needs and budgets.
It doesn’t necessarily need to be that way, though, and with software-defined instrumentation, you can pack a lab full of virtual instruments into a single small box. Software-defined instrumentation has the potential to make an engineering lab portable enough for field-service teams, flexible enough for tactical engineering projects, and affordable for students and hobbyists alike.
Ben Nizette is Product Manager at Liquid Instruments, the leader in precision software-defined instrumentation. He’s the engineer behind Moku:Go, the company’s first consumer product, which squeezes eleven instruments into one slim, easily transported, affordable package. He’s been in the thick of software-defined instrumentation, and he’ll drop by the Hack Chat to talk about the pros and cons of the virtual engineering lab, what it means for engineering education, and how we as hobbyists can put it to work on our benches.
Having worked with neither an oscilloscope nor a logic analizer, I always failed to understand why they need to be two separate devices.
A scope is optimized for looking at a few analog signals at a time, while a logic analyzer is optimized for looking at a lot of digital signals. Because logic analyzers distill the inputs down to 2 levels, they can capture much deeper traces (sometimes infinitely long with PC-USB connected LAs) than a scope. But a scope will tell you the truth about a signal whereas a logic analyzer hides signal integrity problems.
It used to be that a logic analyzer had hundreds of inputs, such as the HP/Agilent 16xxx series, usually connected to address/data buses and control signals for monitoring the state of a processor or bus.
Now that most buses are serial, a scope with protocol decoding is often enough. I won’t break out my logic analyzer for basic I2C or SPI debugging when I can use my Rigol. But if I need to capture a long series of I2C transactions then I’d use the logic analyzer which can easily convert hours of I2C traffic into a log file.
Software defined instruments are like cellphones. They can do 10-20 different things, most of them poorly, and sacrifice their core features to serve some niche needs.
I’ll take a good Fluke/Agilent/HP/Teradyne over any of these.
For the home user, might be “good enough”.
Ah, a single instrument, programmable, that can do many things, none of them very well, but just “good enough”. Reminds me of a cellphone.
A so-so, camera, so-so gps, so-so microphone, so-so sensors, etc.
And of course, it does all of these mediocre things, at the cost of sacrificing it’s “core” function, even doing that poorly.
Additionally, software defined instrumentation is reliant on software – ask Insteon owners about that one (yes, I realize that it’s not web-connected or some subscription model…yet)
From the website:
*This summer, Multi-instrument Mode and Moku Cloud Compile will be available on Moku:Go, enabling users to use multiple instruments simultaneously and even develop custom signal processing to deploy on Moku:Go hardware.*
Anyone get a whiff of “real soon now” ?
In any event, best of luck to them and I hope it all works without the hardware of the company turning into an embarrassing mess….
