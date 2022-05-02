Before deciding whether the headline of this article is clickbait, please take a moment to watch the excellent video by [BigClive] below the break. And then, go to your local search engine and search the phrase “fractal burning death”. We’ll wait.
With that out of the way, we have to admit that when we saw the subject “The most deadly project on the Internet” on [bigclivedotcom]’s YouTube channel, we were a bit skeptical. It’s a big claim. But then we watched the video and did some googling. Sadly, there are over 30 documented cases of this project killing people, and more cases of permanent grievous injury.
Fractal Burning is a hobby where wood is burned by slathering wood in a conductive slurry and then applying high voltage to either side of the wood, usually using something not rated for high voltage, such as jumper cables. The High Voltage is supplied by an unmodified Microwave Oven Transformer. Other projects using MOT’s typically rip out the high voltage secondary windings and re-wind them as low voltage, high amperage transformers, and are using in Spot Welders and even arc welders.
As laid out by [BigClive], the voltages coming from an unmodified MOT, ranging from 2-3 KV (That’s between two and three thousand Volts) at a very low impedance are right up there in the “Don’t go near it!” territory.
While many in the Hacker community would have our hackles raised, many of the people who will do such projects aren’t familiar with electrical safety of any kind, but are rather more interested in the artistic effects for inclusion in woodworking projects. Surely such ones are not cavalier with their own lives on a regular basis, but the seemingly innocuous “cool” factor seems to have made this highly dangerous project seem more attractive than dangerous, especially as it gets more popular on social media platforms such as TikTok.
What’s the takeaway from all of this? As hackers who share our projects with the world, it’s on us to convey any danger that somebody else may put themselves in by following our footsteps. Surely a 60 second TikTok video isn’t enough to do that, no more than a pair of jumper cables are suitable for safely handling 2-3 KV. Perhaps such considerations will help us decide what mediums we want to use to share our projects with the world. What are your thoughts?
Of course high voltage isn’t the only way to spark a debate (or a fire). Lithium Ion batteries are known for doing the same, and these Lessons in Lithium Ion Safety are a good refresher course.
6 thoughts on “The Most Deadly Project On The Internet?”
TikTok had a series of these 3 or 4 months ago. Makes for some good looking art, though obviously dangerous.
Why’d the entire comment section get deleted?
This seems like it should be very easy to do safely. Just don’t be anywhere near it when it’s plugged in or turned on.
Is it really necessary to hold the thing yourself like the people who died presumably did? Why can’t you just set it up far from flammables, and turn it on from 50 feet away, perhaps with a WiFi switch so you don’t have to touch it at all when it’s life, on the off chance that somehow something manages to send HV back down the cord through some crazy unlikely mode?
Maybe if woodworking magazines had an idiot-resistant method, people would use it?
I think you are missing the point, or do not understand how this ‘fractal wood burning’ is done.
Daniel is correct – there is absolutely no need to be anywhere near the wood or high voltage. Ironically, Big Clive made a video six years ago about how to do this safely. I think he avoided mentioning it to avoid the Demonetization YouTube Ban Hammer.
I’ve repaired a couple of microwaves. With success and without killing myself. But it probably falls into the “it ain’t worth it” category. Definitely nothing to trifle with or to not take seriously.
30 people eh? That is quite sobering.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)