If you’re looking for the perfect excuse to buy that big, beautiful Bridgeport mill, we’ve got some bad news: it’s not going to be making perfectly square end cuts on aluminum extrusion. Sadly, it’s much more cost-effective to build this DIY squaring jig, and search for your tool justification elsewhere.
There’s no doubting the utility of aluminum extrusion in both prototyping and production builds, nor that the versatile structural members often add a bit of class to projects. But without square cuts, any frames built from them can be seriously out of whack, leading to misery and frustration down the road. [Midwest Cyberpunk]’s mill-less solution uses a cheap Harbor Freight router as a spindle for a carbide endmill, riding on a laser-cut acrylic baseplate fitted with wheels that ride in the V-groove of — you guessed it — aluminum extrusions. A fence and clamping system holds the extrusion firmly, and once trammed in, the jig quickly and easily squares extrusions that have been rough cut with a miter saw, angle grinder, or even a hacksaw. Check out the video below for a peek at the build details.
We love the simplicity and utility of this jig, but can see a couple of areas for improvement. Adding some quick-throw toggle clamps would be a nice touch, as would extending the MDF bed and fence a bit for longer cuts. But even as it is, this tool gets the job done, and doesn’t break the bank like a mill purchase might. Still, if your heart is set on a mill, who are we to stand in the way?
5 thoughts on “Square Cuts On Aluminum Extrusion, No Mill Required”
Apropos of nothing, why won’t my bridgeport mill make square end cuts in aluminum extrusion?
I didn’t view the full video – is that explained somewhere? I’d really like to know the explanation behind the statement.
He didn’t say his mill didn’t cut square – he said he didn’t buy a mill because it wouldn’t have been right for his workspace or wallet. He did say that he wasn’t able to get properly square cuts from his miter say.
I think it’s saying, you don’t have an excuse to buy it just for that, because here’s a cheap/good way to do it, not that it can’t do it.
That looks to be a substantially larger footprint than some mini-mill, which will come with advantages of considerably better motor and gearbox, the ability to fit a wider range of tools, more control of cut depths and lengths – its just a more versatile tool.
This is certainly a perfectly good jig to throw up with parts you have and maybe you can store it more easily, nothing against it at all as a tool, when even the flexibility of these extrusions looks rather well dealt with how can there be really. But don’t rule out getting a small mill into your space, they are surprisingly capable really, if often way more challenging to sort out work holding than the big iron, could certainly handle this job trivially if you had one.
It could be his butter bot
“What is my purpose?”
“You cut square edges”
i.e. he wants to leave it jigged up like that ready to go because he frequently cuts square ends and doesn’t want to re-jig a multipurpose tool every damn time.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)