SpinLaunch And The History Of Hurling Stuff Into Space

It’s fair to say that there’s really no phase of spaceflight that could be considered easy. But the case could be made that the most difficult part of a spacecraft’s journey is right at the very beginning, within the first few minutes of flight. At this point the vehicle’s booster rocket will be fighting with all its might against its own immense propellant-laden mass, a battle that it’s been engineered to win by the smallest of margins. Assuming the balance was struck properly and the vehicle makes its way off of the launch pad, it will still need to contend with the thick sea-level atmosphere as it accelerates, a building dynamic pressure that culminates with a point known as “Max q” — the moment where the air density imposes the maximum structural load on the rocket before quickly dropping off as the vehicle continues to ascend and the atmosphere thins.
While the vast majority of rocket launches have to contend with the realities of flying through the lower atmosphere, there are some exceptions. By launching a rocket from an aircraft, it can avoid having to power itself up from sea level. This allows the rocket to be smaller and lighter, as it doesn’t require as much propellant nor do its engines need to be as powerful.
The downside of this approach however is that even a relatively small rocket needs a very large aircraft to carry it. For example, Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket must be carried to launch altitude by a Boeing 747-400 airliner in order to place a 500 kg (1,100 lb) payload into orbit.
But what if there was another way? What if you could get all the benefits of starting your rocket from a higher altitude, without the cost and logistical issues involved in carrying it with a massive airplane? It might sound impossible, but the answer is actually quite simple…all you have to do it throw it hard enough.
Getting Revved Up
It might sound like science fiction, but that’s exactly what startup SpinLaunch is currently working on in the New Mexico desert. The plan is to use their mass accelerator, essentially a vacuum-sealed centrifuge, to spin a small rocket up to a velocity of 8,000 km/h (5,000 mph). The vehicle will experience up to 10,000 Gs before it’s carefully released at the precise moment that will allow it to exit the centrifuge skyward through a rapidly-actuating airlock.
The rocket would then coast to an altitude of approximately 61,000 meters (200,000 feet), at which point it would ignite its first stage engine. From that point on the flight would progress more or less like a traditional rocket launch, with the payload ultimately being accelerated to a nominal orbital velocity of 28,200 km/h (17,500 mph). The big difference would be cost, as SpinLaunch estimates each launch could be cost as little as $500,000 USD.
Currently, SpinLaunch is running tests on a one-third scale centrifuge that has a diameter of 33 m (108 ft) and forgoes the complex high-speed airlock for a simple sheet of thin material that the test projectile smashes its way through when released. This naturally means the centrifuge loses its vacuum upon release, but that’s not really an issue this early in the game; maintaining vacuum will only become important when the system is fully operational, and is intended to help maintain a rapid launch cadence as the massive centrifuge chamber won’t need to be repeatedly pumped down.
So far they have flung passive projectiles to a reported altitude of “tens of thousands of feet”, but that’s a long way from reaching orbit, much less space. The key to making this system work is developing a rocket that can not only withstand the immense g-forces it will undergo while being spun up to speed, but also be able to guide itself during the coast phase before engine ignition using either control surfaces. It should also go without saying that such a rocket only has one chance to get it right — should the engine of a traditional booster rocket fail to light at T-0, the launch can be scrubbed and the vehicle reconfigured to try again. But there’s no do-overs when the vehicle is already flying through the air.
SpinLaunch seems confident they can solve the engineering issues involved, but the fact remains that a similar project was undertaken as a joint venture by the United States and Canada in the 1960s, and things didn’t exactly go to plan.
The Need for Speed
Technically the High Altitude Research Project (HARP) got its start in the 1950s when ballistic engineer Gerald Bull got it into his head that with a large enough cannon you should be able to shoot a payload directly into space. But anyone familiar with Jules Verne’s From the Earth to the Moon knows that the idea is much older than that. Conceptually it makes a certain degree of sense, and it’s not as if humanity hasn’t spent hundreds of years perfecting gunpowder weapons anyway.
The HARP cannon was built by welding together 16-inch naval gun barrels, and mounted in such a way that it could be raised into a near vertical position. Barbados was selected as the primary test site as its relative proximity to the equator theoretically meant projectiles fired eastward would receive a boost to their velocity due to the Earth’s rotation. Starting in 1962, a series of launches were conducted that saw the cannon fire Canadian-made Martlet sounding rockets of roughly 1,800 mm (70 inches) in length.
Early flights carried research payloads that not only studied the performance of the cannon itself, but also observed upper atmosphere and near-space conditions. Updated versions included solid rocket motors that were designed to ignite after the rocket had coasted for about 15 seconds in an effort to increase their velocity and maximum altitude. The ultimate goal was to develop a multi-stage rocket that could carry a small 23 kg (50 lb) payload to an altitude of approximately 425 km (264 mi).
By the time HARP ended in 1967, the cannon had successfully fired more than 200 Martlet rockets, some of which reached an apogee as high as 180 kilometers (112 miles). With a per-launch cost of just $3,000 USD, or roughly $27,000 in 2022, it remains one of the most cost-effective means of delivering a payload above the 100 km Kármán line that marks the internationally recognized boundary of space.
Unfortunately, despite considerable effort, HARP was never able to develop a Martlet rocket that could successfully accelerate itself beyond the initial velocity at which it was fired from the cannon. Because of this, none of the rockets were able to reach orbit, and fell back down to Earth — often not far from the cannon itself.
The primary issue was the inability to develop a rocket engine that could survive the 12,000+ g’s each rocket was subjected to when fired from the cannon. So while HARP was technically a successful space launch program, it was limited to suborbital research flights which became less scientifically valuable as the more traditional rocket programs spearheaded by NASA began to mature.
Exploring New Opportunities
Of course, just because the HARP engineers couldn’t design a rocket engine that could survive high g-forces in the 1960s doesn’t mean SpinLaunch can’t do it. It would hardly be the first time a small startup achieved something the entrenched aerospace industry had deemed to be impossible. The company is also clearly aware of the challenge, as they’ve recently released videos explaining that a large portion of their research right now is going towards exploring the effects of the centrifuge environment on various rocket and spacecraft components.
But the fact remains that there are many challenges ahead for SpinLaunch. History tells us that the development of the engine won’t come easy, but there’s truly no precedent for building a mass accelerator of the scale that would be required to hurl their vehicle into the upper atmosphere. One also can’t ignore the reality that the cost of spaceflight is already dropping precipitously thanks to commercial competition between providers such as SpaceX, Rocket Lab, and Astra. A launch price of $500,000 would have been revolutionary 20 years ago, but today isn’t far off from where the market is headed anyway.
That said, all signs point to an exciting new era in space exploration ahead, and it’s not outside the realm of possibility that SpinLaunch could find its greatest success away from Earth. For instance, a SpinLaunch accelerator on the Moon would have a far easier time hurling vehicles into orbit without an atmosphere to contend with. Given NASA’s goal to establish a long-term presence on and around the Moon, a system that could cheaply loft payloads from the lunar surface would likely be in high demand.
One could also imagine a small centrifugal satellite launcher mounted to a future space station to dispense CubeSats and other payloads with limited internal propulsion. It might sound far fetched, but keep in mind that the Japanese JEM Small Satellite Orbital Deployer (J-SSOD) currently in use on the International Space Station uses a simple spring-loaded mechanism to push the spacecraft out of their storage racks. A small mass accelerator that allows the spacecraft operator to select the velocity and even departure angle for their craft would be a clear improvement over the current state-of-the-art.
The fact is, we simply don’t know what the future holds for SpinLaunch. Their current technology demonstrator is impressive for what it is, but at the same time, is so far removed from what would actually be required to achieve their goals that it’s hardly an indicator that the company is on the right track. Only time will tell if they can succeed where others have failed, or if their mass accelerator will join HARP as just another interesting footnote in the long history of spaceflight.
23 thoughts on “SpinLaunch And The History Of Hurling Stuff Into Space”
I suspect there aren’t many items that we need in space that also can withstand 10,000 G’s. That’s 140,000 pounds per square inch of pressure, far more than a bug experiences when he goes splat across your windshield. Modern electronics won’t, neither will we or anything contained within a tank or anything with any sort of structure. A block of aluminum would but what are you going to do with that in space?
But the technology could be used as a weapon.
If you actually read the post, it says they have already spun up various pieces of electronics to launch Gs without issue.
I’m sure they were very selective.
Almost any SMD device will survive both enormous acceleration and enormous jerks (change in acceleration) with the exception of some MEMS components. Modern electronics are far more G-tolerant than many assume.
Other than the glass bonded display techs that lots of people have mastered the art of breaking via a small drop – so with pretty low g loads I’d agree.
Yes but what about the stuff you typically find in satellites?
Folded solar panels, lightweight main structures, small propulsion systems, antennas, etc…
Ruggedizing that to survive 10000g instead of the typical 4-8g will quickly eat away the mass budget.
The HARP program *did* successfully launch electronic instrumentation that survived the 12,000 G’s acceleration. The US Navy also has many “smart” artillery shells that contain electronics. So it *is* possible.
As the photo shows, several rather ordinary electronic items also survived surprising G levels. What do you think the peak G force is when you drop an ordinary integrated circuit on a concrete floor? It’s certainly in the 1000’s of Gs — and yet they survive.
“Many things are impossible only so long as one does not attempt to do them.” — André Gide
‘Is possible’ and ‘is practical’ are far distant cousins.
Gs and psi of pressure measure completely different things. It’s meaningless to say 10,000 Gs is 140K psi of pressure.
More rocket launching, more climate change. Replies Elon Musk and friends, “What, me worry??”
Access to space will absolutely be required if we are to deal with and make real progress fixing climate change, while keeping a human world remotely similar to todays, and things like this and the massive reuseable rockets are making getting those useful satellites and in the near future quite probably rarer mineral imports from space affordable, and vastly more efficient. Way greener than the previous options.
If you don’t have space launching capacity say goodbye to anything like reliable weather forecasting, GPS navigation, and global communications (to name a few) in relatively short order – society relies on it and making it massively less expensive and greener to launch these required services which both SpaceX (as you mentioned Elon) and this concept are taking steps in the right direction for ever better results.
All the things you list can be done well enough with current generation of rockets. We don’t need crazy amounts of launch capabilities. Space mining is unrealistic and not necessary. We can cleanly mine minerals here on Earth for less effort than mining them in space.
Everything works in CAD and CGI ..
IDK if the Spinlaunch CEO is the right guy to do it or not, but this dude here comes across as the kind of towering intellect, who in 1895, you’d have to take hours to explain to that IC propelled carriages were possible because you removed the horses, and that his criticism that it was impossible because you’d run the horses over is nonsense.
In other words, I think he sets up a bunch of straw men to knock down, and does a lot of appealing to ignorance, aka “I personally cannot conceive of a way around this huge (minor) problem so of course it’s impossible.”
Story thumbnail is impressive when you consider those are ants in white coats to the lower left.
“Currently, SpinLaunch is running tests on a one-third scale centrifuge that has a diameter of 33 m (108 ft) and forgoes the complex high-speed airlock for a simple sheet of thin material that the test projectile smashes its way through when released”
The current test system already has the airlock present and in operation: https://mobile.twitter.com/spinlaunch/status/1461534575784443907
The breakable seal is to allow the airlock to be opened in advance of firing and only rapidly close afterwards. The airlock itself is more to prevent a rapid inrush of air whilst the rotor decelerates gradually (rather than rapidly via air friction and subsequent heating) and has no effect on launch cadence, as each shot requires the rotor to be despun to attach a new payload then spun up again, and you may as well perform the attachment in a shirtsleeve environment rather than under a vacuum.
Not sure you would want to use something like this off a spacestation – its one giant gyroscope as you spin it up, which will effect the whole station, and then at release as well – the space station would have to be rather massive (and stiff) with a rather high launch speed needed for the satellite to make using such a system actually better than the simple spring.
Off the Moon however seems like a great idea.
“Off the Moon however seems like a great idea.”
Moon steering sounds like a great idea.
“The primary issue was the inability to develop a rocket engine that could survive the 12,000+ g’s each rocket was subjected to when fired from the cannon.”
The primary issue the Martlets encountered was casing design, not the rocket motors. Rocket motors that can survive being fired from a cannon are not uncommon: rocket-boosted artillery projectiles and base-bleed projectiles (rocket-booster projectiles with a thrust below drag) are decades old and in active operation.
One nice advantage of purely mechanical launch over chemical launch is that your projectile does not need to fit into and seal against a barrel in a manner that holds pressure. This relieves you of many design and material constraints. The Spinlaucnh projectile for example can be a perfect Sears–Haack body rather than requiring a boat-tail, driving bands, saboting, can be composed of materials not compatible with chemical propellants (e.g. Carbon Fibre), etc.
Is there really *that* much advantage to throwing stuff into space from ground level versus dropping it from a airplane?
A little back-of-the-envelope math shows that at 40,000 feet and 500 knots a rocket bolted to an airplane has about as much speed and potential energy as one thrown from the ground at mach 2.3, without the mechanical overhead of having to be built to withstand 10kilo-G’s, the need to withstand the aerodynamic forces a cannonball feels, or the capital costs of building a 100-yard vacuum centrifuge in the middle of nowhere.
Yes, airplanes cost money, but, they are versatile, and as Virgin and Orbital Sciences have demonstrated, you don’t need anything fancy, you can easily buy an older jet where someone else has taken the depreciation hit. (especially if your parent company is already into aviation and has facilities for servicing large jets)
Unless you’re real goal is having an excuse to build giant catapults in the desert (which is, admittedly, a very cool hobby) I just don’t see where this pencils out.
How much propellant does a launch vehicle consume to reach 20,000 feet and/or 300 mph?
Now, have a 747 take your payload that high instead.
Regarding the g-force acting upon the payload.
Wouldn’t it be sufficient to increase the acceleration in steps (adding plateaus) to limit the max g experienced by the payload?
This should be possible with such a device, unlike when using rockets.
