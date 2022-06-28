For those of us with penchant for older technology, there’s something special about operating with older hardware. Whether it’s a decades-old camera, a vintage keyboard, or a home computer from the 1980s, the modern equivalent just doesn’t quite compare. But working with older parts definitely isn’t for the faint-hearted, as the passage of time has taken its toll on their reliability. Is it time to recognize that the supply of replacement vintage parts is not infinite, and to switch from using original hardware to more modern alternatives? [Retro Recipes] poses this question after a particularly difficult-to-find Amiga fault, and discusses it while evaluating a replacement Amiga made entirely from modern parts.
The new Amiga in question is a recreation of an A1200 with a re-manufactured case and keyboard, and the guts of an A500 Mini retro console taking the place of the Commodore board. He goes through the process of making an Amiga hard drive image on a USB drive using the image from his original drive in his teenage years, and boots it both on the 500 Mini based machine and on the UAE emulator on a Mac laptop. You can follow him in the video below the break.
We can see the logic in treating original hardware as a precious resource that’s not to be run up for fear of breaking it, but by the same token we’re still standing by that first sentence. But should the enjoyment of an older machine be limited only to those who have an original? We think not, so if enjoying an Amiga without an Amiga can be as good as the real thing then we’re all for it.
Of course, for those whose original Amigas have already broken, there are other ways to bring them back.
3 thoughts on “Retrocomputing, Time To Hang Up The Original Hardware?”
If you don’t use old hardware for fear of breaking it, then it might as well be broken already. It’ll be unused either way. It’s like old cars – you need to have the time to keep them up. If you don’t, then maybe sell them to someone who does.
We will eventually run out of the obsolete ASICs. They will all eventually break. But the beauty is in the design – the arrangement of gates to produce the unique performance. It’s ok to replace that in the form of FPGAs and keep the external look of the keyboard/shell. The heart is in the design, not the chip.
Use them up.
My dad was an IBM System/360 guy. Even though I grew up amidst the hardware, I never worked on those things, so I don’t care about owning a running system, or even an emulator of them. I grew up on a CDC Cyber 73 and a VIC-20, but my son probably wouldn’t recognize those names. He grew up on VTech toys and an Amiga 500. But his daughter won’t know what those were. She’s headed for a future of Android tablets and Linux and Windows laptops.
People fondly remember the systems of their youth, and a few people will preserve them. But those memories aren’t generational. Once the last original Amiga owner passes, keeping those museum pieces running likely won’t be anyone’s pet project. So use them now, while people who remember them are still around to appreciate them.
There is no reason to not use the original hardware and replace or even upgrade parts as needed. Either someone uses it or it doesn’t get used.
Nostalgia for the days of yore is a strange thing. A correct FPGA re-implementation (e.g. Minimig) is a good stand-in but emulation provides rose colored glasses that may take away from the experience. As microfabrication becomes more accessible, reproductions will become more accurate but almost certainly have a modern flair to them.
As a programmer, I find retro-computing/programming appealing because of the additional constraints rather a desire to use existing software. The constraints give you something to fight against to achieve something that would have been incredible in the days of yore.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)