News just in from the folks at Raspberry Pi: the newest version of their Pico has WiFi and is called, obviously, the Pico W. We were going to get our hands on a sample unit and kick its tires, but it’s stuck in customs. Boo! So until it shows up, here’s what we can glean from the press releases and documentation.
The Pico is, of course, the Raspberry Pi microcontroller dev board based on their RP2040 microcontroller. This in turn has two Cortex M0+ cores and a good chunk of onboard RAM, which has made it a popular target for MicroPython. They had some extra real estate on the PCB, so they’ve added an Infineon CYW43439 WiFi chip, and voila: Pico W.
As of now, the WiFi is supported in both the C SDK and the pre-baked MicroPython image. It looks trivially easy to get it working, and it’s based on the time-tested lwIP stack, a classic in the embedded world. The CYW43439 is also Bluetooth capable, but there’s no firmware support for that yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it showed up soon.
The price? $6 for the whole shooting match. You can view this two ways: a small $2 premium over the old Pico, or a price increase of 50%. How you see things probably depends on your order quantity. Either way, it’s firmly in the ESP32 module price range, so you’ve got some comparison shopping to do if your project needs a microcontroller and WiFi. And in these days of silicon shortages, it’s nice to have a couple of options.
2 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi Pico W Adds Wireless”
I’ve just ordered one!
I’m actually just now fixing the bitrot on the Fuzix port to the Pico. I wonder how hard it would be to add networking support for the Pico-W?
Fuzix actually runs its own networking stack in userspace based on uIP, so I’d need a frame interface with the W’s networking chip (which is actually an ARM M3-based device with lots of RAM and ROM, which is considerably more powerful than the RP2040 itself!). Running lwIP itself in the Fuzix kernel may be an option but right now Fuzix has to run from RAM as the flash XIP stuff gets on very badly with filesystem writes to the flash, and lwIP looks like it’d use 70-odd-kB of space, which isn’t trivial.
It’d be nice to be able to push the entire networking stack into the network processor, which is certainly capable of it, but I don’t think the 200kB-ish firmware blob is open source.
(Incidentally, I’ll note that there’s a lawyerbomb in the cyw43 driver: the license only allows non-commercial use _except_ that the Raspberry Pi Foundation seem to have negotiated a better license if you’re using it on RP2040 hardware. Use with care. https://github.com/georgerobotics/cyw43-driver/tree/195dfcc10bb6f379e3dea45147590db2203d3c7b)
