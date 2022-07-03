When it comes to classic cars, the entertainment options can be limited. You’re often stuck with an old cassette deck and AM/FM radio, or you can swap it out for some hideous flashy modern head unit. [Jim] had a working 8-track deck in his Corvette, and didn’t want to swap it out. Thus, he set about building himself a simple Bluetooth to 8-track adapter.
The hack is straightforward, with [Jim] grabbing a Bluetooth-to-cassette adapter off the shelf. These simply take in audio over Bluetooth, and pipe the analog audio out to a magnetic head, which is largely similar to the head that reads the cassette. Pumping the audio to the magnetic coils in the adapter’s head creates a changing magnetic field essentially the same as the audio tape moving past the cassette reader head. It doesn’t really matter whether you’re working with an 8-track player or a regular cassette. Get the magnetic field in the right spot, and it’ll work.
The electronics from the cassette adapter are simply placed inside an old 8-track tape, with holes cut in the chassis for the charge port and on switch. Then, all you need to do is pop the adapter into the 8-track deck, pair with it over Bluetooth, and you can get the tunes pumping.
Others have had success with hilarious Rube Goldberg methods, too. [Techmoan] took a classic cassette-to-8-track adapter, which is actually self-powered by the deck, and simply popped a Bluetooth cassette inside. That worked surprisingly well, and it was interesting to see how it all worked on the inside. We even saw a 3D-printed device on TikTok.
Thus, if you’ve got an old Corvette, particularly of that era with the Doug Nash 4+3 transmission, this might just be the hack for you. Alternatively, you can hack Bluetooth in to just about any classic stereo; we’ve got a guide on how to do just that. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Bluetooth 8-Track Adapters Are A Thing”
Are these devices only sold in the USA? I have never seen one in Europe.
Olaf
I’ve been using this http://www.dansdata.com/dah220.htm
in my 1998 GoldWing – still works fine which I’m very thankful for as the Bluetooth type adapters have sounded terrible!
The 8-track has a lot more room inside and could fit a decent size battery.
Makes me wonder if a CD adapter would be possible. In other words, a mechanism which converts an audio signal into dynamically produced “pits and lands” that would be read by a CD player.
Perhaps something based on DLP mirrors.
I think an LED could do it if you always knew where the laser was. Make a whole normal CD of some pseudo random sequence that lets you always know where you are just by seeing a tiny part. Intercept the light returning from the laser, somehow, decode it, send your own signal with the LED.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)