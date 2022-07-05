Companies Rumored To Harvest Washing Machines For ICs

Wired and SCMP are reporting on interesting trivia from the realm of chip shortages. Apparently, some large conglomerate out there is buying new washing machines and scavenging the chips they can’t obtain otherwise. My imagination pictures skilled engineers in a production room, heavy-duty electric screwdrivers and desoldering toolkits on the floor next to them, and a half-torn-down washing machine about to reveal its control board with an STM32 right in the middle. This might not be the most skilled job, but it’s a change of pace, and hey, as long as the rate stays the same?
Whichever company is doing this, they’re in a conundrum for sure. One of the articles offers an example of a $350,000 spectrometer manufacturing being stalled by lack of a $0.50 part – while this feels exaggerated, it’s within the realm of possibility. For car manufacturers, the difference isn’t as dire, but still severe enough, and not meeting the production targets has ramifications other than the financial ones. It might indeed make sense to buy a $150 washing machine in order to finally be able to move a $30,000 car off the assembly line.
Shipping Anyway – Barely
Companies have devised a slew of tricks to keep getting product out of the door. From good old code optimizations, to shipping cars with features partially excluded, and of course, buying severely marked up chips even if their origin is shady. At least, if your car doesn’t come with some rudimentary feature, there might’ve been a good reason for it – beats the Features As A Service thing. Nevertheless, even entities like Volkswagen, Tesla and Toyota are sustaining casualties, not meeting their targets, with all that entails financially and PR-wise.
There’s always high hopes about solving IC shortage problems. Chips appear and disappear, toolkits get made, cool new substitute parts get found. However, if you’re managing a company’s production process, at some point you’ll have to break out of the limbo between “this might be over tomorrow” and “we aren’t doing enough yet”. You either reach for desperate measures, or you might find yourself out of business.
You’d think the situation would’ve gotten sorted out by now – it did start almost two years ago already, after all! Of course, there’s always new complications piling on. The war being waged on Ukraine by Russia has interrupted some supply chains, making select products more expensive. There’s periodic COVID-19 lockdowns in China, an earthquake has brought some Japanese factories to a halt in March, and TSMC’s capacity is sold out through 2023 too – not leaving much hope for those not lucky enough to be in the schedule.
The Opposite Of Recycling
This situation reminds me of last year’s Remoticon presentation, by [Maurits Fennits] from [Unbinare] – creating a toolkit for reverse-engineering in order to be able to reuse parts, except without the benefit of being able to obtain proprietary information through business relationships. Unbinare’s toolkit is impressive and I hope that at least some of the tools are being put to good use when it comes to chip shortage problem solutions.
On the other hand, tearing apart brand new equipment for a single chip creates more e-waste, even when it makes financial sense. We can’t realistically expect that the company in question is going to restore these washing machines back to working condition and release them back into the market; the whole disassembly and desoldering operation is probably quite destructive, too.
Surely, the washing machine thing can’t be common occurrence, and there’s no indication that it’s anything but an isolated incident. However, if such methods are used, I’d hope they at least cause some reflection. One would dream that Apple, for instance, is being forced to face its affinity towards shredding the devices they’re meant to recycle – as opposed to actually meaningful forms of recycling. I’m afraid this isn’t about to happen.
We’ve torn down many a prototype in the past year or two, from STM32- to Raspberry Pi-containing ones. Do tell us about your own “salvaging parts to bring new projects to life” journeys of recent times!
Is this like… an engineering urban myth? I’ve been hearing this thrown around in my company and never expected to see it on hackaday. Does anyone have actual names or sources? I had been looking into it and couldn’t find anything definite
yeahhh, could be.. quoting Wired:
and SCMP:
It could be a myth; I doubt that the company in question would be named, either way. It’d be very cool to know specifics – not even the company name. I didn’t go looking for them, that wasn’t the purpose of my article, would be cool if it turned out to be findable though!
To me the red flag is that I heard this story about 6 months ago from a coworker, so now that I see it on multiple sites retold the same way… starting to think it’s just a fun story going around in the hardware designer circles.
So that’s the spin you’re putting on this story – you see it rinse, and repeat?
That red flag will spoil your whites, by the way….
I just had a stroke reading that
Near where ASML is building their lithography machines there is a company that makes electron microscopes (it used to be called FEI). These products fit the price named in the story.
I thought it first came up as an explanation as to why Russians were looting Ukraine of domestic appliances… to build drones with washing machine brains.
Apparently it was an anecdotal remark from ASML’s ceo Peter Wennink on April 20 2022 at the presentation of the company’s Q1 financial results. A couple of Dutch news sites picked it up an it seemed to have trickled down to other sites.
Absolutely no way
The any large manufacturing based company would rather stop making products than use salvaged ICs from random junk.
The reliability of such salvaged components would be an unknown factor, and I don’t think any company would like to risk their reputation
I don’t have any sources so I could be wrong, but what I heard was that it was a supplier used this method to find replacement chips for their clients. Supposedly, the manufacturers weren’t even aware.
Then again, who knows if there is any truth to these rumors. I never treat stories like these as fact unless there are some sources.
It’s extremely wasteful if it is true.
There are some situations where putting an used chip in a device is way better than not delivering the device at all. Like, say life saving machines which are in short supply during the pandemic.
That specific example is a _definite_ no.
Not delivering such a device because of supply chain issues and somebody dies – that sucks.
Delivering a life saving machine without rock solid provenance and somebody dies – you get sued into oblivion.
Almost every other kind of chip is present–except for small SOC/Microcrontollers. Worried? I am. Everyone is probably hording them for military weapons. Or, China is just making sure the West doesn’t have any. You can by motherboards, processors, memory–and every other chip on a computer motherboard. The only other chip I saw missing, so far is a magnatometer, which doesn’t dispel my theory.
Lowest profit product gets bumped off the bottom of the ladder when foundry capacity in high demand. So someone somewhere gotta learn, can’t sell the high end stuff without the support chips.
“[P]robably hording [small SOC/Microcrontollers] for military weapons” is baseless. There are very few Military programs that are even allowed to use COTS parts. And even if they do, very few companies will spend capital on stocking COTS parts and military programs procure only need plus attrition. Why? When a program ends, the parts bought on the contract must either be given to the customer that paid for them, must be scrapped or must be purchased back by the contractor. It is also possible that the customer will PAY for storage of their parts at a contractors site. Parts in non-program stores are costing the company money, not making money for it (except in the latter case above). Getting management to approve that capital expenditure is not likely, and programs that allow wholesale use COTS parts are far to small to be able to afford long term contractor storage costs. I have worked many of these programs using COTS and I have never seen COTS parts hoarding, at least where I worked, after the program ends. Parts are legally consumed per contract, scrapped, or sold to another program. That’s per standard government contract requirements (FAR/DFAR).
More likely than not, commercial electronics manufacturers are hit by two things. One is the real loss of labor during Covid, and the other is the fact that manufactured piece parts are sold for such low margins, it is no longer profitable to make them; at least not in regular production. This was the topic of an article I read several years ago regarding chip resistors. Pre-Covid I warned my programs of pending parts availability issues (primarily because of potential counterfeiting threats). Now lead times for M55342 resistors are OVER 52 weeks. It takes one year for a chip resistor? There is no hoarding; there are just no parts to hoard.
As for China making sure the west does not have parts? Well of course. We will get parts when it benefits the CCP.
And China is the champion of “recycling” parts. Just google “Tom Sharpe and SMT Corporation” if there are any doubts.
When China takes Taiwan back militarily, and the US puts the kibosh on Chinese trade like what was done with Russian Vodka, gas and oil during the continuing Ukrainian war, just how bad do you think it will be?
I doubt anyone can fully comprehend the impact on our economy and our availability of parts and products when that happens. Try buying a Raspberry Pi 4 today. Two years ago I could get one delivered the next day for about $61. Now, not for less than about $140 on Amazon (that’s not inflation; its supply and demand – ECON 101).
With a Chinese trade embargo? Ha! Good luck. We produce almost no components or assemblies in the US anymore, and many of the parts we do still produce here are likely destined for military programs anyway – rarely, if ever, does a military program allow the use of foreign sourced parts – for reasons that should be obvious now.
Taking Chinese products out of the worlds supply chain will be as bad as eliminating the petrochemical (“fossil-fuel”) industry. Very few people comprehend the entirety of products in both supply chains. I can’t get a Raspberry Pi next day today. What about getting WD-40 after the petrochemical industry is shut down? What about getting ANYTHING during a Chinese trade embargo?
Who needs to bomb the US back to the stone age when all that needs to be done is cut US trade ties with China. And don’t think the Chinese did not plan it that way. They’ll get Taiwan back and we can’t do beans about it, unless we are willing to live in a cave.
On my current project I had to re-design a PCB twice – once to replace a part that was no longer available, again when the only part I could get was a 3v3 part where the original was 5V (fortunately the footprint was the same, so I just added some 0R spots for selection)
Historically for home projects I’ve always bought more components than I needed, in the form of buying the first discount quantity (usually 10) so I’ve got a ton of chips around. I used to think that this was a stupid waste of money and time because I could always get more chips but ironically my gamble has paid off and my projects are continuing.
I’m surprised there’s not a chip arbitrage site out there, though. Aside from the ransom sites there ought to be something where a person or a company can put out a request for a particular chip and if someone has extra they can offer them up. I bet a lot of people have a handful of those STM32 chips.
Well there’s always markets they can offer their surplus on. But they don’t see their 50,000 stock of one chip that is useless without another chip as surplus, until maybe they find another chip pair to sub, but they’re gonna hold onto them as stock.
Therefore, what is needed is a barter trading system, where they can trade 25k of the one chip they’re holding for 25k of the chip they need, because someone was sitting on 50k of the other chip which they also weren’t letting go of. Then both of them can make 25k gizmos. i.e. a conditional swap system, I’ve got x if you’ve got y, rather than, yah money is nice, but I can’t do crap with it when there’s no replacement chips.
It takes quite a bit of skill to remove a chip from a PCB and have it in a condition to use it in another board. In the past I repaired a friends C64’s by stealing a 40-pin DIP off one donor board and soldering it to another. I can’t imagine doing that with the SMDs that populate modern boards.
Most fabs that offer manual soldering will do that for you, you can send you 10k boards and get one components swapped for another, and other wild stuff like this, it’s “pretty common” (YMMV).
Well actually it’s pretty common now with our shortage, I have had products where we sent them to a soldering fab to swap ICs and such.
I can’t speak about BGA parts, but the SMD parts that I have worked with are easier to pull than the through hole parts. Less likely to damage the PCB and the heat to de-solder does not need to be applied to the chip for as long a time.
If you have an air rework station you can melt the solder on all the pins of a SMD IC and just pick it up with tweezers. There are also contact soldering iron tips that will do that for smaller thru-hole IC’s but pulling a 40 pin without destroying either it or the board is a real hassle. If you don’t care about destroying the donor board you can cut the bad IC off the repair board one pin at a time, pull the pins and clean the holes individually, then take the replacement IC (and all the other chips LOL) off the donor board by fanning a propane torch across the back and tapping it.
Yah, large boards, I just chop into small pieces around the ICs and then take them off, avoids a lot of problems with groundplanes sinking all the heat.
Additionally there are low temperature solders that can be applied to a chip first to lower the total melting point and thus reducing the stress.
I am happy to have some of the dumbest appliances ever. My washing machine uses mechanical timers. Easy to fix, easy to make a replacement, no chips, no firmware, no tracking.
My dryer also uses mechanical timers. No sensors, no chips, no firmware, no tracking.
My AC uses mechanical valves, the thermostat uses a chip, but I can make a replacement with an Arduino in a pinch.
My stove uses mechanical dials for temperature, no firmware, no chips, no tracking.
my lightbulbs, while LED, use electro-mechanical dimmers. No firmware, no tracking.
I don’t subscribe to anything that lets me dim my bulbs, turn on my oven, notify me of dryer status, washer status, etc.
I love oldskool washers and dryers, throw a $10 belt on once a decade, bearing every couple… just keep on keeping on.
I had a hand-me-down washer/dryer pair from my parents which I kept going for almost 30 years. Eventually the washer started to fall apart as the plastic and rubber parts became brittle. I finally got tired of making kludge parts, gave in, and bought a washer/dryer pair insanely cheap on a Sears Black Friday sale about a decade ago. I give props to Whirlpool (in this case labeled Kenmore) for doing a great job of engineering, taking out what isn’t needed and maximizing reliability. The controller board and mechanical drive are common to an amazing number of top loader washers of various brands and incorporates very clever on board diagnostic and calibration capability. The most significant improvement is that the heavy agitator transmission has been replaced with a simple toothed belt drive reversible motor and simple speed change gear for the spin cycle. The Kenmore dryer design looks largely unchanged since maybe the late 1960s. The dryer timer is still electromechanical.
I’d be kind of surprised to find any company would be purchasing washing machines to cannibalize for electronic parts. It looks like a lot of the stuff on the controller board is heavily customized and purpose made for the application. I don’t think there is a handy STM32 which can be just popped off and plopped into some other device.
I want a good old toaster with a clockwork timer.
Honestly I’m quite fond of my high-end dryer, it detects when the laundry is actually dry, so there’s not timer, it saves quite a bit of energy which means a lot these days, especially with how powerhungry these things are.
I take that it is less than 2 years old and you haven’t had a $1000 for a new control board incident yet.
My washing machine is about ten years old, has the same features as Val’s, and has yet to have a service problem. I would not expect a control board to be $1000 because the entire washer was only $400.
My approximately ten year old Kenmore dryer has an electromechanical timer whose advance rate is controlled by a pair of metal strips and simple amplifier. I suspect the design hasn’t changed much if any since the late 1960s. It is very effective at drying clothes the right amount and not wasting energy. Whirlpool has had 50+ years to refine the design and make it drop dead reliable.
The same goes for refrigerator defrost timers. I had to replace one for a friend about a year ago. The replacement timer was designed to work in a variety of refrigerators going back to the 1960s. There is a pretty clever feedback mechanism with a klix-on switch on the evaporator coil which halts the timer motor while the heater is on until the fridge is defrosted just enough. It is clever, super simple, and works for decades. … just what engineering should be.
Finally people will start buying used stuff because stores will be empty.
From the world of plumbing, I have a similar tale.
I bought a shower faucet from Costco that developed a leaky valve. The brand was Waterpik, a brand normally dealing in shower heads, but not traditionally the faucet hardware itself. It was on sale and I was renovating.
The faucet had developed a leak and needed a valve replacement. Unfortunately for me, Waterpik has since left the faucet business, and parts for this particular valve body were impossible to source. This brings up a pet peeve I have with the entire faucet industry: please, would one of the major manufacturers standardize on a set of parts for their lines? Every faucet has a different cartridge! There’s hundreds, dare I say THOUSANDS of designs for valve cartridges. WHY? Nevermind, I know why. 💰💰💰
So I have a leaky shower faucet. There’s effectively no access to this install, it’s behind tile and I can’t get at it from any other side. I do not want to tear this out and replace the faucet. I want to replace the easily replaceable impossible to find faucet cartridge.
The solution was, as for many things, eBay. Someone had grabbed a bunch of these faucets 15 years ago on closeout, and was still selling them! Pop the new cartridge in, happy as a clam.
I made that decision a decade or so back, avoid “maintenance free” cartridge faucets where at all possible, because it’s less hassle to spend 30 mins replacing a washer every 2 years than it is to waste 2 weeks to source one of those damn stupid cartridges every 5 years.
It seems the last decade or two has really seen an explosion of designs, seemingly each with its own custom parts. It is apparently easier to manufacture to specification these days. The fixtures in my house are about 60 years old when there were only a handful of cartridge designs and they’re still easy to find at big box hardware stores. The kitchen faucet is a bit of a problem because it is Sears/Valley Brass, and I believe Valley is out of business. Danco still makes Valley cartridges, but the one they make with the sprayer bypass valve is junk and it is getting difficult to find real Valley replacement parts. I am going to hang onto the kitchen faucet as long as possible because it is all metal.
Glacier Bay has some inexpensive all metal faucets, but they have the problem that a run will be made by some random supplier in a China, Inc. and then that supplier disappears leaving an orphan product without repair parts. Glacier Bay is cheap enough that you can just replace the whole fixture, but I don’t like the idea of dumping something that could be repaired into a landfill.
Same story only different. Kitchen faucet from Costco. Yep, died just short of two years with unobtainium repair parts. Yep, Costco has that awesome return policy and I can get my money back. Still have to replace the bloody faucet.
Costco for plumbing fixtures – nope. Never again.
A few thoughts
Harvesting chips from boards is not that difficult. It takes the proper tools and procedures, but it is done in low volume production when parts are out of production. I’ve seen it done to support old service parts for automotive applications.
No car company is going to do this for regular production. Auto OEMs use millions of micros and are getting priority from the IC suppliers. Add to that a harsh environment and high cost of replacing parts after they are out in the field and they will not touch this just to get a few more vehicles out.
I could totally see a lab equipment manufacturer doing this. If I was in charge and the customer was screaming they needed my $500k machine, why not do this, then agree to replace the board later? High value lab equipment gets regular support calls and usually the boards and modules are easily replaceable so the incremental cost to replace would not be that bad.
Agree.
“No car company…” I can tell you a story that I have now heard from two different people involved in the automotive industry.
A certain car manufacturer ends the production line with the cars actually fired up and driven off to storage. When a dashboard part was missing, and the car could not be started, it blocked up the whole production line. They created a short run of substitute / temporary dashboards so that they could keep the lines flowing. They swap them in, drive the car out of the way, and then swap them back out.
As you say, they’re not selling the cars with the ersatz dashboards, but when something like this blocks an entire line, you do whatever is necessary in the short run. And I wouldn’t be surprised if they visited the junk yard, or pulled them off washing machines, or other heroics.
Back in the college break temping days, I had a toe in the warehousing/storage side, and we’d sometimes have to deal with cars that had parts missing, and had to be shoved around, because they wouldn’t move under their own power. The explanation given was that these were less popular trims that in order to complete orders for factory ordered or more popular trims, they’d had parts pulled due to supply shortage at some point. We occassionally had a manufacturer van pul up at the facility and do a load of part installs or swaps (recall) or for all I know, additional harvesting.
Ah yeah, we also had some cars there missing non-essential (for operation) parts, missing trim pieces, accessory switches off the dash, no back seat or something, and we’d have to get together a whole transporter load of them (or severall) to go back to the factory to be finished. Guess they kept churning them out with parts missing and ran out of space on the factory lot.
In Heinlein’s Door into Summer, they crush cars that have not been used. Provides employment. But the cars are incomplete, they could never work.
Can someone PLEASE tell me what this article’s image is from? It rings a bell but I can’t place it, and it’s killing me. Image searches turned up nothing! I just know it’s from some cartoon film I’ve seen before…
While it’s possible he was inspired by some old cartoon, this particular image is original work by our Art Director Joe Kim.
Very much looks like the ‘crazy old man’ in Aladdin
Aladdin (1992 Disney film)
A few years ago, and I can’t remember where, there was a detailed story about a company offering backup but a shortage of hard drives. But external drives stayed at a reasonable price. So they’d go to big box stores and buy them up, extracting the drives and scrapping the box and interface. They kept needing more, so they’d involve more people to go out and buy them. I think they came up against limits on how many someone could buy, so more reason for friends and family.
Backblaze.
Interesting side note, this process became known as “smurfing”. Lots of little smurfs out gathering…
Old Man Story: When I was little, Levis were still made in San Francisco and my mother got out the sewing machine and made me overalls because Levis were too expensive. She also grew up financially strapped and taught herself to sew with a second hand Singer Featherweight machine so that she would have nice clothing to wear in Jr. High and High school. She could take that machine apart in her sleep and repair anything to do with it, and used that same machine to make my clothing. Within the time I was wearing such items, manufacturing moved over seas and became so inexpensive that it wasn’t worth her time to make me clothing anymore, the fabric, buttons etc costing as much as the finished good not even including her time and labor.
As an (american) society, the majority of the population cannot do the equivalent of make your own clothing, let alone teach yourself such a skill, something my mom did with minimal formal education. So, that is a long way to go to basically say, good. All these stupid supply chain issues were brought on by our own dumb selves. If this means we go back to “dumb” appliance that just freaking work or are at least user-servicable like Mom’s Singer, that don’t need wifi for the microwave to function, and don’t need microprocessors for even the simplest task (literally light bulbs have microprocessors in them!) Good. Good good good. Learn a damn skill and leverage these shortages to pressure government regulators into shaping this country into a bunch of self-sufficient skilled persons instead of an ignorant, cheap, lazy society.
I already had to do something of the sort last year, but for prototypes. We needed a number of CAN transceiver ICs that were indicating a 50+ week lead time. So ultimately we spent about $1000 on dev boards to harvest $100 worth of chips. I got out the hot air rework station, depopulated the boards, and shipped the ICs to our manufacturer.
It’s wasteful, but not as wasteful as missing a season of testing.
Counterfeiters have been recycling parts for years. And yes, it is hard to pull chips from old hardware and maintain their integrity. That’s why counterfeits often fail prematurely. Its the walking wounded that are an issue. Want your US car’s auto steering to make an unexpected left-turn maneuver due to a failed part? Nothing like finding out the hard way there needs to be a recall.
As a kid, I recycled parts from old computer boards all the time (that’s parts with leads, folks). For many years I never had a resistor or capacitor with leads over a quarter of an inch long. Some of those old projects that survived many moves (over 50 years old) may still work. But they were simple and were never expected to be reliable.
As for “a chip arbitrage” site, I know of no commercial sites (unless you would consider ebay – which I do not recommend.)
Military programs have been doing this intercompany and intracompany for many, many years. We have even gone to competitors, with a customer program representative, to request critical parts.
I needed a hard to find CD4000 SOS (Silicon On Sapphire) series part for a space design and we went as far as Goddard Space Flight Center’s parts folks for help. We were working on a NASA program, but not a Goddard program. Goddard still considered our request. In another more recent intracompany case, our space sector reached out to an airborne sector for some military fasteners. We requested 500 pcs. The airborne sector buyer came back and said 500 pieces or 500 pounds? Apparently they use a lot more fasteners than we did. Unfortunately airborne did not have the tiny fasteners we needed anyway.
The problem with this kind of exchange is maintaining control of the parts. The CD4000 parts I needed are ESD sensitive. How do I KNOW the parts I get from an “arbitrage” site were handled in an ESD safe way between the manufacturer and the source company or individual? The aerospace company I worked for would not buy factory returns even from reputable sources because that trace could not be guaranteed. But we built hardware that was required by contract to meet certain very high reliability requirements.
Perhaps for a personal project reliability is not as important. “Makers” buy cheap electronics from China all the time. a few parts may fail, but hey, they were cheap, right? So no big deal. (Really it is a big deal, but that is another issue entirely.)
Or for commercial products, the warranties could reflect the risk of mishandled or even recycled parts.
I would think, however, that any company not clearly stating they are using recycled parts in new products would be legally liable for misrepresenting their products as “new”.
If recycled parts are used on a military program, the risk of fines and jail time are real and substantial.
That is not to say it can’t be done. I did it with a 2K x 8 bi-polar prom that was unobtanium. We pulled a part from a flight board that failed mechanical testing and used it on a redesigned flight board. The customer was fully aware of my actions and additional part and assembly testing were required by the customer and our program. The assembly’s flight mission status was “nominal” its entire mission life. While “nominal” may sound boring, and it is boring, it is also good.
I would question the competence of an automotive electronics designer if a vheicle pulled hard left when a part failed more so than why the part failed.
Any time you have shortages, rumors abound. $150 washing machines most likely don’t have the technology inside to supply any usable parts for salvage. $800 washing machines may. However, spending a ton of money on labor and supplies +the cost of the machines and the disposal of those machines would be cost prohibited just to retrieve a$10 part makes bad business sense.
And reading an article the other day that revealed two US ic manufacturers refused to build additional fabs unless the government frees up some cash for them. Well I’ll be, corporate welfare has gotten mainstream and downright demanding. Guess they learned from Big Oil how to blackmail the US govt to pay for their infrastructure.
Corporatosity.
Utter rubbish. No facts just Snopes level myths.
I expected better from Hackaday.
