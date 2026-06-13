A pacemaker is implanted to send signals that regulate a patient’s heartbeat, and to do that, you need power. That means they require battery changes, and when the device in question happens to be inside your chest, that means surgery. Sometimes as often as every five years. [Alex Music] writing in Spectrum notes that researchers have a new paper discussing a possible alternative: a tiny patch stuck to the outside of the chest that uses ultrasound to pace the heart rhythm.
Rats, pigs, and human heart cell samples have all responded to the system. You might wonder how ultrasound could make your heart beat, but the new pacemaker relies on gene therapy to sensitize your heart cells to the high-frequency waves. The therapy is delivered by a simple injection.
In addition to the chest patch, the patient would need a data and power module that they could keep in their pocket. The gene therapy doesn’t alter your DNA but introduces RNA to make heart cells produce a sound-sensitive protein in the cell’s ion channels. When stimulated, the ion channels admit calcium, which causes the heart to beat.
Pacemakers are nothing less than a modern technological marvel. Maybe if this catches on, cheap junked pacemakers will show up on the surplus market. They could be useful.
7 thoughts on “The Pacemaker Patch”
I’m a real doctor. This fever dream of what-ifs is damaging.
I don’t even want to elaborate but a battery change under local anesthesia every 5-10 years seems a reasonable compromise for.. living.
Idunno, contemplating what-ifs seems pretty important to the scientific method and advancement of technology.
It’s often, if we do this, we reduce or eliminate this risk or effect, but of course there are newly introduced risks. An external pacemaker will probably have a greater risk of losing signal contact with the heart compared to an internal device. But there probably will be situations where this is beneficial to the patient; so for me this is still very interesting research. That doesn’t take away that current pacemakers are incredibly useful and a wonder of technology, and of course all respect for the people connecting these devices to beating hearts.
Agreed. Surgery sounds bad, but this could be no more tricky than some piercings.
That said, replacing a leadless pacemaker is dramatically more work and this has even more benefits than a leadless.
Let’s take the frail patient, perhaps with cognitive issues where a leadless would be ideal to avoid repeat procedures over the life expectancy, benefits from not risking rotation or rotation/displacement by the confused patient.
But has the risk that the surgery itself. What if they are not fit for surgery? Have had endocarditis? Or ongoing infection? This seems quite ideal for the next week’s to months.
Slap a sticker on the person is excellent outcome for that group.
My concern is the gene therapy to sensitive the myocardium, how likely is it that this is desirable unless the pacing is purely to overcome heartblock with a brady escape rhythm?
Are they going to have commotio cordis from a cough?
Article is definitely HAD worthy. Even if I can’t see it in use.
There is a big difference between “we have discovered new tech that works in the lab or in animal tests” and “we have something that is good enough to actually try on a real living human in a clinical trial”
I alwats thought that a clinical trial is the next step after both “works in the lab with human cells” and “tested on animals” have passed.
What is in between ?
Surely inductive charging would be a more preferable solution than genetic modification. If you’re going to do that, you might as well take a leaf from those frogs that freeze solid in the Arctic or maybe electric eels and have the body produce an electric potential for itself.
It begs the question whether gene alterations, applied to brain cells, could influence the rhythm of certain functions. Breaking people out of depression on one hand, making people buy a certain product on another. Even worse still if the changes are passed to subsequent generations be them genetic or epigenetic changes.
It feels like a terrifying future. This is essentially a wild west with global implications.
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