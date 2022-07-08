[Herb Peyerl] is part of a robotics team, and in his robotics endeavours, learned about AprilTags; small QR-code-like printable patterns that are easily recognizable by even primitive machine vision. Later on, when thinking about good ways to let his guests through his property’s front gate, the AprilTags turned out to be a wonderful solution. Now all he needs to do is send his guest a picture of the appropriate AprilTag, which they can present to the camera at his front gate using their smartphone.
He used an OpenMV board for this – thanks to its wide variety of available libraries, the AprilTag recognition is already baked in, and the entire script is merely a hundred lines of MicroPython. An old surveillance camera gave up its dome-shaped housing, and now the OpenMV board is doing guest access duty on a post in front of his property’s front gate. He’s shared the code with us, and says he’s personally running a slightly modified version for security reasons — not that a random burglar is likely to stumble upon this post anyway. Besides it looks like the gate would be easy for a burglar to jump over without any need for security bypass, and the convenience benefits of this hack are undeniable.
In the unlikely chance a burglar is reading this, however, don’t be sad. We do happen to have a bunch of hacks for you, too. There’s far less secure systems out there, from building RFID keyfobs to gated community access control systems, sometimes all you need is a 12 V battery. If you’re not into burglary, that’s okay too — we’ve covered other guest access hacks before, for instance, this ESP8266-powered one.
4 thoughts on “Use AprilTags To Let Guests Open Your Front Gate”
Similar to my gate. I have a WiFi router at my front gate that i sniff the mac addresses off of. Whenever my phone connects it opens the gate. I setup an easy way to onboard new phones and all of my friends are already setup to be let in and out of the gate. I can also open the gate from the dashboard remotely. I use the same trick for lots of presence detection around my house. Next is to get around to finishing my 2.4ghz and 5ghz wifi sniffers so i can do presence detection for each room rather than just location (House, Gate, Shop). The writeups for this can be found on my hackaday.io page linked in my name
But what about those (like me) that don’t have “gates”? I only have a front door. Maybe it’d be cool to be able to “announce” guests that are already setup by detecting their presence when then are near or an app to provide updates from the smart phone to yours (or your PC — I still like PCs!). That will also let your pending guest concentrate on driving and avoiding accidents.
Bruteforce low res qr?
If you were to use a similar method on something secure enough to worry about the bruteforce attack you can easily make the QR code vastly more complex, even effectively a OTP that would take substantial time to force*, good to open the door exactly once/ one day/ for the week.
*lets assume it must work on the correct code being presented within 1 second (so it only polls the QR reader code every 1/2 second with the ‘best’ (probably most square on) frame of the last 1/2 second), pretty trivial to up the complexity to the point that is hours/days flashing new images at it in hope on average, and easily into the weeks if you don’t get lucky. Using a camera rather than a QR reader I’m not sure quite how tight the grid could reliably get from that distance, but if its not at least quadruple the ‘pixel’ count of the shown code I’d be shocked, and that adds pretty substantial permutation count even if you discount all the patterns without at least n black/white pixels on the opposite background.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)