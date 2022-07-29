Most desktop fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printers these days use a 0.4 mm nozzle. While many people have tried smaller nozzles to get finer detail and much larger nozzles to get faster printing speed, most people stick with the stock value as a good trade-off between the two. That’s the conventional wisdom, anyway. However, [Thomas Sanladerer] asserts that with modern slicers, the 0.4 mm nozzle isn’t the best choice and recommends you move up to 0.6 mm.
If you know [Thomas], you know he wouldn’t make a claim like that without doing his homework. He backs it up with testing, and you can see his thoughts on the subject and the test results in the video below. The entire thing hinges on the Ultimaker-developed Arachne perimeter generator that’s currently available in the alpha version of PrusaSlicer.
We’ve experimented with nozzles as small as 0.1 mm and, honestly, it still looks like an FDM 3D print and printing takes forever at that size. But these days, if we really care about the detail we are probably going to print with resin, anyway.
There are a few slicer settings to consider and you can see the whole setup in the video. The part where an SLA test part is printed with both nozzles is particularly telling. This is something that probably shouldn’t print well with an FDM at all. Both nozzles had problems but in different areas.
2 thoughts on “Go Big Or Go Home: 0.6 Mm Nozzles Are The Future”
I know Tom said he can’t tell the differences between these Benchies, but I can tell you he definitely can. We’ve worked for so long diagnosing printers via bad pictures on G+ back when it was a thing that he most definitely can tell the difference, because I can tell the difference – rather quickly too. He is right about the average person not being able to, certainly. But I agree entirely with the entire video otherwise. 0.6mm nozzles are the way to go, and while right now the slicers aren’t tuned for providing high-detail on these larger nozzles (Cura will select a 0.6mm outer-wall width for example on a 0.6mm nozzle, when you can get away with a smaller one for a bit more sharpness) — they will be tuned for this in the near future. 0.6mm nozzles are also far more resilient to clogging, so overall moving to this method of printing is going to be a huge step up in reliability, and speed.
History repeats itself.
When I started in Reprap it was all about the .5mm nozzles. Then it was realized that the .4 made sharper details. I can certainly easily spot the .5mm (and .7mm) prints that I did in the past.
I agree use a bigger nozzle when details do not matter. This has been well known since 2011 at least. But anyone who says “I can’t see any difference between a .4 and a .6mm nozzle” needs to print something other than benchys with the .6mm. There are many…many cases (especially for customers) when a .5mm or larger would not have had the detail needed in order to complete the job in a manner which made the customer happy.
For things like drone bodies, large prints…etc. I have always been in favor of a larger nozzles to save time….but it has always been clear which print came from the big nozzles. I guess I assumed this was common knowledge.
For many years I have always had on hand .25, .3, .4, .5 and .7mm Jhead mk-vb (still my go to hotend).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)