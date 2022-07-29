Hackaday Podcast 179: Danger Chess, Corona Motors, An Omni-Walker, And A Fast Talking Telescope

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney for their take on the hottest hacks in a hot, hot week. We found a bunch of unusual mechanisms this week, like an omnidirectional robot that’s not quite wheeled but not quite a walker either. Or, if you’d rather fly, there’s a UAV that’s basically a flying propeller. There’s danger afoot too, with news of a chess-playing robot with a nasty streak, a laser engraver that’ll probably blind you, and a high-voltage corona motor that actually does useful work. We’ll use our X-ray vision to take a deep dive into a 60-GHz phased array antenna, let a baby teach a machine what it means to be hungry, and build a couple of toy cameras just for funsies. Balloons as a UI? Maybe someday, thanks to ultrasonic levitation. And we’ll wrap things up by snooping in on the Webb telescope’s communications, as we find out how many people it takes to make wire harnesses. Spoiler alert: it’s a lot.
Episode 179 Show Notes:
News:
- AI Ethics And That Viral Story Of The Chess Playing Robot That Broke The Finger Of A Seven-Year-Old During A Heated Chess Match Proffers Spellbinding Autonomous Systems Lessons
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Turn Drone Into A Large Propeller To Increase Hover Efficiency
- Reverse Engineering A Phased Array System Reveals Surprising Details
- Atmospheric High-Voltage Motor Makes Useful Power
- Digital “Toy” Camera, Made For Tilt-Shift And Other Analog-Like Experimenting
- Omnidirectional Walker With Wheeled Feet
- Digital Measuring Wheel Is Exactly What It Sounds Like
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Dan’s Picks:
