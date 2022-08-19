Hackaday Podcast 182: Sparkpunk Photography, Anti-Xiomi Air Filters, And Keyfob Foibles

Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi are here to bring you the best stories and hacks from the previous week (and maybe a little older). Things kick off with news that the Early Bird tickets for the 2022 Hackaday Supercon tickets sold out in only two hours — a good sign that the community is just as excited as we are about the November event. But don’t worry, regular admission tickets are now available for those who couldn’t grab one out of the first batch.

This week there’s plenty of vehicular hacks to talk about, from John Deere tractors running DOOM to a particularly troublesome vulnerability found in many key fobs. We’ll also lament about the state of 3D CAD file formats, marvel at some retro-futuristic photography equipment, and look at the latest in home PCB production techniques. Wrapping things up there’s a whole lot of cyberdeck talk, and a trip down silicon memory lane courtesy of Al Williams.

Episode 182 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

It was a sonar sweep/ping, and [Jared from Beijing] won it.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: