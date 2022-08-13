Air Filter DRM? Hacker Opts Out With NFC Sticker

[Flamingo-tech]’s Xiaomi air purifier has a neat safety feature: it will refuse to run if a filter needs replacement. Of course, by “neat” we mean “annoying”. Especially when the purifier sure seems to judge a filter to be useless much earlier than it should. Is your environment relatively clean, and the filter still has legs? Are you using a secondary pre-filter to extend the actual filter’s life? Tough! Time’s up. Not only is this inefficient, but it’s wasteful.
Every Xiaomi filter contains an NTAG213 NFC tag with a unique ID and uses a unique password for communications, but how this password was generated (and therefore how to generate new ones) was not known. This meant that compatible tags recognized by the purifier could not be created. Until now, that is. [Flamingo-tech] has shared the discovery of how Xiaomi generates the password for communication between filter and purifier.
[Flamingo-tech] has long been a proponent of fooling Xiaomi purifiers into acting differently. In the past, this meant installing a modchip to hijack the DRM process. That’s a classic method of getting around nonsense DRM on things like label printers and dishwashers, but in this case, reverse-engineering efforts paid off.
It’s now possible to create simple NFC stickers that play by all the right rules. Is a filter’s time up according to the NFC sticker, but it’s clearly still good? Just peel that NFC sticker off and slap on a new one, and as far as the purifier is concerned, it’s a new filter!
If you’re interested in the reverse-engineering journey, there’s a GitHub repository with all the data. And for those interested in purchasing compatible NFC stickers, [Flamingo-tech] has some available for sale.
slash-me being clueless (as usual) and TL;DR the links, but wouldn’t it be possible to emulate the NCF sticker thingy? So a one-time solution instead of adding 2,40 € each time?
Or just keep reprogramming the same…
Darn. When I read “[Flamingo-tech] has shared the discovery of how Xiaomi generates the password”, I was kind of hoping to find a description of how they discovered how Xiaomi generates the password.
Instead we find it’s a Deus ex machina where [Flamingo-tech] received an email with some magic numbers in code from hacker [Doegox], with no explanation of how they were discovered.
He then turned that code into a product he sells.
Nothing to learn here. But it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi reacts to this effective piracy. (I’m absolutely not defending their decision to DRM an air filter, but this is a direct attack on their business, and they are not a small company in a law-abiding democracy…)
