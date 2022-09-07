Agrivoltaics Is A Land Usage Hack For Maximum Productivity

Land tends to be a valuable thing. Outside of some weird projects in Dubai, by and large, they aren’t making any more of it. That means as we try to feed and power the ever-growing population of humanity, we need to think carefully about how we use the land we have.
The field of agrivoltaics concerns itself with the dual-use of land for both food production and power generation. It’s all about getting the most out of the the available land and available sunlight we have.
Two Things At Once
The world has limited land that is suitable for food production. Prime agricultural land is prized for its ability to grow crops at high yields. This often comes down to factors like favorable soils, readily-available water supplies, and plenty of sunlight.
As it turns out, though, agricultural land is perfect for installing solar panels, too. Solar installations want as much sun as possible, and they don’t like getting too hot. The cooler, moist conditions of farming lands make them more attractive than deserts for solar panels, as the lower temperatures help the panels remain in their most efficient operating range.
Thus, for land with plenty of sun and mild conditions, it makes sense to try and use it for both food production and power generation. The field of agrivoltaics concerns itself with finding optimum methods to achieve this.
The most important consideration is one of shade. If the solar panels are installed without due care, there will be insufficient sunlight to grow any meaningful produce. At that point, you’re just doing photovoltaics, and you’ve thrown the agriculture out the window. Typically, the trick is to raise the panels at a significant height off the ground to allow workers and machinery to access the crops below. This does add significant cost, which is the trade-off for such combined installations.
When it comes to agrivoltaics, plant choice is key. Those that grow well in shady conditions are ideal, while those that require full sun are a poor choice. Tomatoes, lettuce, and simple grasses can do well in an agrivoltaic setup, as they can grow successfully with a low amount of sunlight. Broadacre crops like wheat, on the other hand, deliver very poor yields under such conditions, and are not a suitable choice.
The BayWa r.e. project in Europe has found success with a variety of agrivoltaic systems across the Netherlands and Germany. These consist of various berries and vegetables grown underneath raised photovoltaic panels. This actually brought a surprise benefit on hotter days. The shade from the panels on these days actually helped cool the plants, reducing evaporation and heat stress. The panel installation also appeared to help keep the growing area warmer overnight, reducing the need for plastic covers to protect delicate berries from the cold.
Vineyards can also benefit from such installations. Installing panels above vines in France helped reduce water demand, as the plants were protected from the worst of the sun during heatwaves. During one experiment run by Sun’Agri, the grapes produced by solar-shaded vines also had improved aromatic properties, making them more desirable for use in winemaking.
Meanwhile, a Chinese project has found a way to mitigate the shading problem for more flexibility. Grooved glass panels are installed interspersed with solar panels at a height of several meters above the ground. The glass panels act to scatter sunlight evenly across the crops below, mitigating the shading effect of the solar panels. In testing, crop yields were equal or better than under normal conditions, and adding LED lighting to the system enabled the production of an even higher quality crop.
More basic systems can work too. Some elect to simply install solar panels on agricultural land, slightly raised up to allow sheep or other animals to graze underneath. As long as there’s enough sun to keep the grass growing, it’s a straightforward way to combine food production and power generation on the same tract of land. In one Greek trial of this methodology, the sheep provide the useful benefit of vegetation control. No mowing is required to avoid excessive grass growth and fire risks. Instead, the grazing keeps the grass in check.
As the world turns to solar power for more of its energy needs, there will necessarily be a hunt on for more land to install panels on. Armed with agrivoltaic techniques, humanity will be best placed to get the most possible out of the limited agricultural land we have to rely on. Expect to see more farms turning to agrivoltaics in future, both for the added revenue stream from solar power, and to help provide the clean energy our societies so desperately need .
16 thoughts on “Agrivoltaics Is A Land Usage Hack For Maximum Productivity”
Just don’t plant pole beans!
B^)
At > billion more every decade since the early 60s, dumped on this dying planet and ever more environmentally hazardous planet, THAT’S the primary stupid human trick we ought to “think carefully” about carrying on with. Overpopulation is clearly the hottest fuel driving deadly climate change-and there’s no undo button for every incremental contribution.
Only if the population insists on trying to live as though it is still the petrochemical or Industrial Revolution boom – consuming conspicuously and with more of an eye to cheap than clean and efficient! Which back then didn’t matter so much there being much fewer people living that way.
Live more ecologically soundly and a larger population is plausible without entirely wrecking the joint, though I agree population control isn’t a bad idea, done to the extreme could let the survivors do whatever they liked as there are not enough of us left to make much difference to the planet as a whole… But nobody should seriously like that idea.
So you’ve given up your car?
As a matter of fact,I did 10 years ago.
Biking since then.
I know not everyone can do this but some.
Yup, more than a decade ago. And before that I only owned a car sporadically anyway. Biking everywhere keeps me fit and is cheaper than going to fitness classes every day.
If you truly want to invest in population control, invest against poverty. Countries where poverty is lowest have the lowest birth rates.
“Grooved glass panels are installed interspersed with solar panels at a height of several meters above the ground. The glass panels act to scatter sunlight evenly across the crops below, mitigating the shading effect of the solar panels”
Seems like you could get much of the benefit by just attaching a long, cheap, cylindrical plano-concave lens along one or two sides of each solar panel, to spread sunlight around underneath the panel.
I suspect that would be far to easy to scorch the plants with – its a bit more focused than scattered and diffuse, and probably works out more expensive to produce. Worth a proper investigation as it is certainly very plausible it will do the job better by some metrics and in some setups, but I think this is likely the cheapest functional option.
A plano-concave should have a diverging effect on the light that enters the lens, but I’m sure the concave surface could be given a pebbled or etched effect to diffuse the light even more.
Indeed, its diverging, but more a controlled and focused divergence than the wide more random scattering, though add the surface finish and that might make it a better all round light spread and diffusion system than the glass sheet, except I suspect on cost – the mounting of a sheet that is solar panel size/shape every nth is bound to be cheaper than another bracket part to hold the lens.
Gonna leave this here: https://hackaday.com/2020/11/09/prism-lighting-the-art-of-steering-daylight/
leave the farms alone
there are many millions of acres of canal ,roads,car parks,office buildings,industrial acerage,waste land and deserts
its solution with a clickbait name looking for a problem
Assuming this even works (provides plants enough light and doesn’t cause them to get scorched), why would anyone actually seriously consider this? There are millions of acres of un-farmable land that can have solar panels (if that even makes sense compared to other energy sources like nuclear). What has been gained by this? It has certainly vastly increased the cost of everything from irrigation, tilling, spraying, planting, and harvesting. This is a stupid, grant-hunting, clickbait-farming, vapid concept, and the Hackaday writers should exercise at least minimal levels of credulity before posting this kind of drivel.
” The cooler, moist conditions of farming lands make them more attractive than deserts for solar panels, as the lower temperatures help the panels remain in their most efficient operating range.”
With the current complaints about “nuts” out west “cooler, moist” may be harder to find.
