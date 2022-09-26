There are plenty of resins advertised as being suitable for functional applications and parts, but which is best and for what purpose?
According to [Jan Mrázek], if one is printing gears, then they are definitely not all the same. He recently got fantastic results with Siraya Tech Fast Mecha, a composite resin that contains a filler to improve its properties, and he has plenty of pictures and data to share.
[Jan] has identified some key features that are important for functional parts like gears. Dimensional accuracy is important, there should be low surface friction on mating surfaces, and the printed objects should be durable. Of course, nothing beats a good real-world test. [Jan] puts the resin to work with his favorite method: printing out a 1:85 compound planetary gearbox, and testing it to failure.
The results? The composite resin performed admirably, and somewhat to his surprise, the teeth on the little gears showed no signs of wear. We recommend checking out the results on his page. [Jan] has used the same process to test many different materials, and it’s always updated with all tests he has done to date.
Whether it’s working out all that can go wrong, or making flexible build plates before they were cool, We really admire [Jan Mrázek]’s commitment to getting the most out of 3D printing with resin.
3 thoughts on “When 3D Printing Gears, It Pays To Use The Right Resin”
If you can learn how to make silicone molds and cast copies of your 3D printed parts, then you do not necessarily need to limit yourself to resins that are printable. Remember, 3D printing originated as a form of rapid prototyping, rather than using the print as a finished product. And still for many applications, the 3D print is only used as a master.
While it is nice to see that printable materials are growing, there are some materials you can’t print. But if you have molds you can cast the part in stronger materials like epoxy putty, metal clay, or even JB weld. With the right mold material, you can also make molds suitable for real metal casting. And finally, casting copies is always faster and more scalable than printing every piece, every time.
I already do polyurethane casting using silicone molds: https://twitter.com/yaqwsx_cz/status/1386575816222445575?t=awPVkz6VZMxO5tVLzFKTIQ&s=19
There’s several posts on making (not only) silicone molds via resin printing on my blog. There’s also a comparison of printed gerboxes with cast one available at: https://blog.honzamrazek.cz/2022/02/overview-of-practical-resin-properties/
Ah, it seems that HaD doesn’t allow links in comments so my previous comment wasn’t posted.
Jan here. If you look at my Twitter profile you will find a thread that shows the exactly same gearbox casted out of polyurethane. There is also a blog post called “Overview of Practical Resin Properties” that compares the printed gearbox with a cast one.
