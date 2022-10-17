In Our Own Image: Do We Need Humanoid Robots?

Science fiction is full of things you don’t want to think too hard about. Why do starships with transporters have brigs with forcefields? Why not just beam a prisoner into an enclosed space? Why do Cylons fly ships with human controls? Why not have a plug in their… well, you get the idea. For that matter, why do Cylons (and Kaylons, and Gort) even look human at all? Why aren’t some Cylons just ships?
Of course, the real reason is so we can identify with them and actors can play them with some cosplay gear and makeup. But real-life robots that are practical rarely look like humans at all.
No one is going to confuse a robot factory arm or a Roomba with a person, yet they are perfectly suited for their purpose. Yet we are fascinated with human-looking robots and continue to build them, like Nadia from IHMC Robotics in the video below.
It is something of hubris to think that the human form is ideal for everything. Look at nature. While some animals look like us, others are totally different because they fit different ecological niches. If you are going to make a smart machine, why not make it fly, jump, swim, or even stay in one place, if that’s what it needs to do? Robotic fast food fry chefs, for example, tend to ride on a ceiling-mounted rail, and why shouldn’t they? As much as we like to envision androids, an army of metallic workers asking us if we want fries with that would probably be a little unnerving.
There have been calls lately to not arm robots. We had to chuckle at that because robots are already armed. What is a cruise missile or an autonomous drone with a weapon but an armed robot? Self-driving cars are weapons all by themselves. A bullet isn’t any more dangerous than getting hit by a 3,000 kg vehicle. Yet it seems that robots that look like people carrying weapons make people more uneasy than non-anthropomorphic autonomous weapons.
One use case might be in the field of human interaction. Perhaps you really do want your robot nurse or translator (C3PO) to look sort of human. A robot made to fill in for a person sometimes might need to appear somewhat human, but generally speaking, that’s not an efficient approach. (Did Star Wars get it exactly right?) What use cases can you think of for human-looking robots that aren’t pretending to be people?
Let’s face it. Robots like Sophia, ASIMO, or RoboNaut/FEDOR make good news stories. Flippy ROAR might not be as sexy, but it is a lot more practical and you are more likely to encounter one in real life.
Not that humanoid robots don’t seem cool. Want to build one? There’s an open-source one out there, at least half of one, anyway. If you want the whole thing, check out Poppy.
20 thoughts on “In Our Own Image: Do We Need Humanoid Robots?”
This is the difference between a tool and a servant. There is a huge amount of venture capital being poured into voice assistants and humanoid robots because the wealthy of this world would like to have their slaves back, but without all the messy parts where they demand their rights. In practice that really only works to hide the humans being exploited behind a metal mask.
” But real-life robots that are practical rarely look like humans at all.”
The humanoid form is pretty practical. Just look at where it’s gotten us so far.
And how much did it cost us? Just think how much more we could have achieved if we looked like, say, crabs!
But so much of our technology and infrastructure is built for, and will continue to be built for human beings, and if you want robots to be able to easily use it a crab shape would not be the way to go. Hell people in wheelchairs have a difficult enough time with infrastructure, imagine a man sized crab?
Er, no, that’s conflating causation and correlation. Quadrupeds and, yes, crabs have occurred an uncountable number of times in hundreds of millions of years across almost every animal family while the humanoid form is about a dozen species in one very small group over just the last couple of million. Our other attributes allowed us to survive in spite of it, not because of it.
True the humanoid form is pretty practical, but lets be realistic, at best humans are “okay” at a lot of things, while there are animals that are much better at specific things, but they just wouldn’t know how to handle most things we see every day. Do our robots actually need to be able to handle all those things?
And im pretty sure that’s the very point the article is trying to make, just because the humanoid form CAN do a lot of things doesn’t mean it SHOULD & it also doesn’t mean the humanoid form does those things in the best possible way. Look at the best swimmers (fish?) best runners (quadrupeds?) best jumpers (fleas/insects?) etc, all of those are “purpose built” for that “most important task” in their lives/habitat, so they can excel at it, we as humans just stumbled around a bit for a few thousand years slowly learning to do things “okay” trough trail-and-error-repetition over MANY generations
So yea, why would (for example) a robot chef need to be humanoid? its not gonna be practical because it doesn’t have to use stairs, open doors, run to catch the bus, go for a relaxing swim or anything like that, so it makes more sense if (like the examples from nature) its purpose built for its “most important task”, so just an arm on a rail then.
Dont get me wrong, part of me would like to see humanoid robot servants everywhere too, but its just not logical, instead of trying to make “1 robot to rule them all” just make 200 robots for the 200 different tasks we dont wanna do ourselves, that’s going to be better, cheaper and less wasteful.
Fast forward a few hundred years then yeah okay sure, “one humanoid to rule them all” would be cool and possible, but today? not a chance. I dont need some humanoid looking ‘all purpose’ robot to cook my burger and then slip on a slice of tomato and kill its human co-worker because oh yea oops we didnt test that and it just so happens to be a few 100 kilograms. I’ll just take the burger from the robot arm thanks.
In the anime series Ghost In The Shell: Standalone complex, there’s a scene where a couple of Tachikoma–spider tanks–are talking to each other and ask this question. Why are the “Operator” gynoids built in the image of humans?
As they discuss this, we’re treated to shots of Operators doing low level office work like making tea. The more knowledgeable Tachikoma explains to the other that they, the Tachikoma, are built for the specific task of urban paramilitary combat, and have all the necessary equipment and weapons built in, and their form reflects that. The Operators, on the other hand, are general-purpose machines made to do all kinds of work in indoor environments. Those environments, and all the tools found in them, are designed to accommodate the human form.
So, that’s why we might want humanoid robots: because we’ve developed robots advanced enough to be *general purpose*. Flippy ROAR might be optimized for making fast food, but it’s poorly equipped to handle other tasks.
That is a very common argument, and yet I find it insufficient. We live everyday lives in our “human environments” together with our dogs, cats, ferrets, and in extreme cases even children, and the seem to manage pretty well. And robots can have forms and shapes even more versatile of those of humans. A robosimian has no problem operating human tools or even driving a car. A robot that looks more like an orangutan would probably be much more efficient in human spaces than a human-shaped one. And legs, those are really only good in cramped spaces or difficult terrain, there is no reason not to have wheels in addition to legs, for moving efficiently, quietly and fast on all those flat surfaces that we tend to build.
The real answer to the question was right there in the movie: because we want slaves who serve us tea.
Toddlers definitely don’t manage that well, constantly having to pull drawers out to climb up to counters. Little people and people in wheelchairs also have issues in an environment built for a standard human.
Wheels are great until you reach stairs, which we pesky humans tend to love adding to our buildings. The Tachikomas actually had a unique take on locomotion, legs with wheels that became feet when not in use. I believe it’s adaptations like that, that have no biological equivalent, is where the future is.
That take is not unique, and it’s exactly what I was describing. Pretty much all robots taking part in that DARPA challenge a few years ago had wheels in addition to legs.
Battlestar Galactica made a similar argument that the cylons were made to be able to operate human equipment. But that argument gets tenuous when there are no humans or they’re trying to destroy all the humans!
InMoov is another cool open source humanoid project that deserves a mention, but what really deserves a mention is that all 3 (Reachy, Poppy & InMoov) come from France, i have a strong hunch there is/was some government funding in France for these kind of projects? possibly related to art and/or fashion? If anybody knows more (and/or more French open source humanoid robots?) please share! ^_^
From a pure mechanical and reliability point of view, the human form is fairly inept.
One can also question what benefits the human form would supposedly have for a given application.
Climbing trees/cliffs is where I see the human form as decent. But our feet are fairly poorly made for this application.
For general loitering about, a quadropedal form is advantageous due to more inherent balance and in part better load carrying capacity. (And likely why Boston Dynamic’s Spot meant for strolling about and collecting measurements isn’t bipedal.)
From an emotional attachment standpoint. Well, people get emotionally attached to pets all the time, even stuffed toys/plushies, sometimes even homes/buildings. Not to mention long term (often hobby) projects, etc. Is any of these human in appearance? No, most often they aren’t in the slightest.
Another problem of the more human appearance is the uncanny valley. And dipping into this generally makes people far more uncomfortable than anything. Perhaps good if one wants to scare people, but beyond that it isn’t of much use.
In the end.
I rather question of why one would want to make a machine in the human appearance.
Other than for situations where one needs to augment a human, like in crash testing, or puppeteering in the entertainment sector, or make impossible stunts/scenes for movies etc. (And most of these don’t need full on augmentation either.)
But beyond that, there is almost no practical use for it. But I guess a lot of people just lack imagination and simply copies themselves.
Well, there is one huge industry that would embrace submissive realistic humanoid robots with a huge enthusiasm, and that’s the sex industry. Ironically, even in porn the purpose-build specialized robots seem more common than humanoids, though.
Yeah I was about to say… this is one of the bigger reasons they’re making a push for humanoids. And they understandably don’t wanna talk about it. Rather use the PR of “butler” until they finally perfect it and put a wig and cat ears on.
“Science fiction is full of things you don’t want to think too hard about. Why do starships with transporters have brigs with forcefields? Why not just beam a prisoner into an enclosed space? ”
Plenty of good reasons for this, a brig with a forcefield is more of a fail-safe system in terms of getting the prisoner out if the technology that controls access to the cell fails (although not so fail-safe in terms of security). You’d also need to add a ventilation system for the fully enclosed cell while the forcefield seems to allow gas exchange. Also Starfleet might see putting prisoners into a claustrophobe’s worst nightmare as being potentially inhumane – the mirrorverse’s Terran Empire might see that as a feature though :-) And may disagree on the prisoner safety/security tradeoff as well…
With how much they used site-to-site transport in Star Trek, plus how often entire decks are breached into space by some encounter with the Borg or whatnot, I do kind of question why they have doors at all. Why is the ship not simply a honeycomb of sealed cells, using the transporter to move things around? I guess it would be a bit inhuman and not very cinematic (no walking and talking in the corridors!)
That’s precisely what got me out of the robotic research / industry:
For context, I was student in a Japanese university more than ten years ago, in the robotics department.
A LOT of funds went in the development of the COOL and SYFY human looking androids.
Many of my labmates were male teenagers inspired by ghost in the shell and other animes (no a judgement, just a fact, I was one of them), so you can easily guess why they were working passionately to achieve a human looking robot (so was I).
The official purpose, accepted by everyone was to replace human labor by robots to solve the demographic crisis without having to improve the family/work balance that could allow many women to join the workforce (because you know, women…) or opening the country to immigration (because you know immigration…)
That was bad but not enough to stop me because human looking robots are COOL.
Fast forward one-year later, fucking huge earthquake, nuclear reactor goes nuts. Do not worry; with all the funds that went in robotics, it will not require to sacrifice poor people to intervene…
Not even a RC car, nothing… they had to borrow some toys to the French CEA but ultimately: poor people with gloves and shovels.
It forged my opinion that human looking androids are just a way to burn a lot of money on (questionable) boy toys, which don’t even deliver on simple tasks or assignments and comparatively underperform massively to the other form of robots.
But they definitely look COOL !
I don’t much care about the form factor of a kitchen-centric robot, just so it prepares all of my meals perfectly and is affordable. HATE doing it all myself.
I think you first have to try to answer the question “What is a robot”?
My definition has long been:
“A robot is an assembly of mechanical and electrical components that aspires to be a life form – anything else is just automated equipment”.
So, no, we don’t require humanoid robots, but we NEED to create humanoid robots. It is part of what drives us — essential to humanity’s need to understand our world and our place in it.
