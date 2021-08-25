Hanson robotics wants to make robots, but not “Lost in Space” [Robby] robots. Think more [Data] from Star Trek robots. They’ve announced [Grace], a lifelike robot made to take on nursing duties for doctors and the elderly. In conjunction with Singularity Studio, the robot resembles the company’s [Sophia] robot which is made to be as realistic as possible given current technology and, apparently, has Saudi citizenship.
The robot has heat-sensitive cameras and other sensors so it can read data from patients directly. It uses the company’s Frubber for the face. The company says:
[Frubber is] a proprietary nanotech skin that mimics real human musculature and skin. This allows our robots to exhibit high-quality expressions and interactivity, simulating humanlike facial features and expressions.
As you can see in the video, the Frubber technology is pretty good but isn’t going to fool anyone anytime soon. But you could say the robot looks most realistic when standing still. We were amused to see an Arduino Uno in the frame as the narrator talked about artificial intelligence.
[Grace] speaks English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, not surprising since Hanson is based in Hong Kong. Would you be put off by a robotic nurse? Our guess is most Hackaday readers would be fine with it and maybe even curious. The general public, though, might be a different story.
Then again, at least she has hands and not tenacles. She is more realistic looking than some refitted children’s toys.
8 thoughts on “Welcome To Our New Robot… Nurses”
People are going to be tripping and falling all over the uncanny valley.
Possibly but I think this actually addresses a lot of issues of the the uncanny valley by actually acting human-like (blinking, head movements, etc) rather than looking like a human corpse.
I think I would prefer a robot that looks like a robot –
There are enough people running around pretending to be something they are not we don’t need robots pretending to be people as well
She reminds me of VICKI from “Small Wonder”
To me a robot is the guy from Lost in Space and I wouldn’t mind him gripping my wrist to measure pulse and scanning my forehead and whatever else he can do. Some kids may prefer that look. “Grace” will be more pleasing if I’m sick in a hospital bed. These robots will be helpful as baby boomers age and there aren’t enough joining the medical field to take care of them.
Some nursing is routine, dispense pills, check pulse, temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar. Taking blood samples can be routine. I suppose a machine might handle that.
But nurses notice things, like a rash brought on by medication. Finding that vein for blood samples or an IV can take a lot of effort, 45 minutes last week, only the fifth try was successful.
It may be routine much of thetime, but it sure isn’t in emergency situations.
Nurses aren’t there to entertain us, or keep us company. But they are human, and they do endless little things that matter so much when you are really sick. Some level of that is routine, but it really is an interaction. So that nurse you want to tell when you can finally stand up by yourself. You tell that other nurse something important because you trust them more than the other nurses.
Nurses are capable, independent, and have lives beyond their jobs. Robots can’t replace them.
I agree with you that we should never replace nurses. But I think we can augment them and take away some tasks that aren’t the best spend of their time and compassion. I was once on a surgical table awake with a tube up my chest and a small piece of metal bouncing around inside my heart. I thought I was going to die. A nurse stroked my head and I know it sounds silly, but it did make me feel better for some strange reason. I don’t think Grace would do that and if she did I don’t think it would mean the same thing.
Even though I find technology and robotics super interesting, I find the humanization of technology kind of creepy.
