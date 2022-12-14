When it comes to vintage consoles like the Game Boy, it’s often nice to be able to dump cartridge ROMs for posterity, for archival, and for emulation. To that end, [Francis Stokes] of [Low Byte Productions] whipped up a rather unique method of dumping Game Boy carts via the link cable port.
The method starts by running custom code on the Game Boy, delivered by flash cart. That code loads itself into RAM, and then waits for the user to swap in a cart they wish to dump and press a button. The code then reads the cartridge, byte by byte, sending it out over the link port. To capture the data, [Francis] simply uses a Saleae logic analyzer to do the job. Notably, the error rate was initially super high with this method, until [Francis] realised that cutting down the length of the link cable cut down on noise that was interfering with the signal.
The code is available on GitHub for those interested. There are other ways to dump Game Boy cartridges too, of course.
2 thoughts on “Dumping Game Boy Cartridges Via The Link Cable Port”
It should be noted this trick will not work on the original “fat” Gameboy because the power switch has a sliding tab that locks the cart slot, preventing one from inserting or removing a cart. Modding to remove the tab or using Gameboy Pocket or Gameboy Color should work instead.
So, obviously, there is a finite number of game titles, and several ways of downloading them. Since we have a global interconnected network wouldn’t it make sense to collaborate and have a small number of people download the cartridge contents, then store them in a way that is accessible via the network? We could do this with other things too, like sheet music and newspapers, this making it easier to distribute the information virtually for free to anyone who wants it!
