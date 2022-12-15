Over at the EEVBlog, [Dave Jones] takes a second look at the Sonos Play 5 Gen 1 that he rescued from the dumpster recently. Despite being solidly built, [Dave] discovered that even the stereo line-in jack can’t be used without registering an account with Sonos. Not to be defeated, he hacks these speakers to make them work standalone.
The hack here involves fitting the speaker cabinet with new “guts” in the form of a wireless stereo 2×50 watt digital amplifier [Dave] found online for under $30. This particular model, the Fosi TB21, is almost a perfect fit for the Sonos cabinet — with only minimal Dremel tool encouragement required. It turned out the power supply section of the Sonos main board was easy to isolate. [Dave] couldn’t use the existing amplifiers, so he removed them from their power supply and re-routed the power supply to the Fosi module. He also removed the Sonos wireless interface board from the cabinet, and used an online design tool to make a simple first order Butterworth crossover network set to 2800 Hz to connect the speakers.
The new amplifier board is mounted in the shallow base of the speaker cabinet. It could have easily been oriented either way, but [Dave] chose to install it knobs-forward. This also gave him a reason to toss out the Sonos badge. The resulting modified unit looks very professional, and works well as a Bluetooth speaker for the lab.
We wrote about the opposite conversion last year, where old speakers from the 1960s were hacked to add Sonos capability. You can read about the controversy surrounding Sonos here, and we discussed the issue on the Hackaday Podcast in episode 058.
5 thoughts on “Sonos Speakers Free To Sing Again”
Wonder how these sound without the Sonos DSP. I imagine theres a huge amount of heavy lifting done in software.
There’s got to be some way that we can have some sort of government intervention to reduce the amount of hardware that ends up being bricked and in the waste stream. What is it? Anybody got any thoughts as opposed to just “making” them do it?
The politicians would have to get higher donations and bribes from competing sources to bother with it, just like 99.99% of anything.
“You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy…”
If I had to guess it would probably fall under the same category of legislation as planned obsolescence.
There’s a lot of money to be made if you can sell a product for cost and turn a profit on subscription or maintenance contracts. The military industrial complex has been doing it for decades. Tech companies do pretty with well with software as a service, this feels like a natural extension of that model. Pitney Bose certainly does well with their almost ok-ish mail meters and abysmal customer service.
Over-regulation is a serious impediment to innovation, progress, and quickly becomes a slippery slope as politicians get hungry for yet more power. That being said, bricking a perfectly functional device just because the original user is no longer paying for it, only to have it go in the trash is extremely wasteful. Maybe put a time limit on the subscription? Or mandate a return and refurbishment service for when the subscription is over. At the very least they should build products to be easier to recycle.
Register an account just to use the aux? The chutzpah
