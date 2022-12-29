There’s no shortage of different types of folding or portable chairs, but designer [Jorge Penadés] built a backpack chair that will go the long haul.
Furniture that assembles without screws or glue is always intriguing, and this chair fits the bill. Using simple metal connectors and joinery, it can be setup and taken down in about two minutes without the flimsy feeling of a bag chair. With a natural finish on the wood, the connectors give a nice pop of color without feeling overwhelming. There are even some pictures of a couch version if you follow the link.
In backpack mode, the pieces are held together by leather patches and ratchet straps. [Penadés] was focused on portability over comfort with this piece, but we think this connection method could be used in the future for more comfortable furniture that is still portable.
If you’re looking for more interesting furniture, checkout this Tambour Table with a Puzzling Secret or these CNC-able Seats.
4 thoughts on “A Nomadic Chair”
me. Looks heavy and clunky in comparison to any fold-able hiking chair from the outdoor section of the sports shop. Plus it´s a mess to build and way too much parts that can get lost. It´s fail. Made for an aesthetically pleasing video, no practical application. “designer” chair
Durability would be a reason. Those outdoor sports shop chairs are mainly flimsy material and often end up in a dumpster at the beach/campground and eventually a landfill. Also that smaller size is nice – as someone who has to lug those bulky things around, this looks more portable easily and has a smaller storage footprint.
However, I agree with you that the assembly and number of parts are a bit of a bummer. Also, I wonder why (or if) he didn’t put some sort of polycrylic, beeswax or something to protect from moisture? Because – and I promise you – after a few trips to the ocean and moisture having its way with the wood, he’ll think twice on that unfinished look.
Doesn’t look very comfortable….
BUT IT’S MODERN! Comfort is for primitives. End of sarcasm.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)