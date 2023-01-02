Cog railways are a somewhat unusual way of train locomotion, typically only installed when a train needs to climb steep terrain. Any grade above about 10% needs the extra traction since the friction between the wheels and rails won’t be enough to push the train forward or keep it from falling backwards. Even without a steep hill to climb, sometimes a cog railway is necessary for traction as [Max Maker] discovered while building a train for his garbage cans.
The build started out as a way to avoid having to wheel his seven waste bins to the curb every month. Originally he built a more standard railway with a simple motor to drive the train, but he quickly realized that there wasn’t enough grip even when using plastic wheels, even though this track follows fairly flat terrain. Since the rail is built out of steel he quickly welded up a rack-and-pinion system to one of the rails. The build goes through many iterations before he finally settles on a design that solves the problem, and it includes several other features as well such as remote control and a spring-loaded automatic charger for the train at its station in the back yard.
While we always appreciate the eccentricity of those who would automate a relatively simple task that only happens once a month, [Max Maker] hopes to build this into a commercial product aimed at the elderly or disabled who would really benefit from a reliable, semi-automatic system that takes their trash bins to the curb for them. And, if your system only involves a single trash can, there are other ways of automating the task of taking the garbage to the curb.
Thanks to [P0482] for the tip!
5 thoughts on “All Aboard The Garbage Express”
It sure looks cool and it also looks like it works, but there is one thing I’ve got some doubt about.
How do you get a garbage bin off the cart when it is full? The wheels are on the wrong side.
At 13:56 he puts an empty bin on one of the carts and it already looks awkward.
A possible solution is to make the platforms round so they can be rotated to put the wheels of the bins on the front side. Putting a motor on each platform for this would be expensive, as an alternative you could make a mechanism that is driven by the rack
We are so lost.
Generations have written books about engineering. And still Try and Error down to the basics.
How pointlessly overdramatic.
People have been over-engineering things for fun since the dawn of time. And yes, errors will be made and the initial path is unlikely to be the exactly final version. I bet you have made errors in a project, that is if you have ever built anything.
Easy to avoid engineering errors as an armchair critic.
It is a disease among engineers. They rarely want to look at what others have done. It reminds me of a baker who was asked why he was willing to reveal his methods and recipes. He said that all of the other bakers in his area were too proud to ever copy anyone else.
On the other hand, I honestly wouldn’t have expected this project to needs cogs, but given light weight and plastic on steel, one can see that it isn’t a total surprise.
What I wonder about is why anyone has 7 trash bins. More than 7 times more than I need.
One for paper, one for plastic, one for biodegradable, one for metal, one for the rest? They take that stuff serious in Germany…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)