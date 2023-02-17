The United Nations Industrial Development Organization recently pointed out a possible replacement for petrochemical-based polymers: rice resin. A Japanese company makes the material from inedible rice and also makes a biodegradable polymer known as Neoryza, which seems to contain some amount of rice as well. The rice resin contains 10 to 70% rice waste. You can see a video with English subtitles about the material below.
According to the video, there is plenty of waste rice. The resulting resin isn’t as toxic as petrochemical-based plastics and doesn’t consume food crops like other plant-based polymers. The video shows the rice resin being extruded like a normal polymer, so it should work like any other thermoplastic.
The video says the properties are similar to petrochemical-based plastics and no special equipment is required to handle it. They also claim that production is easier because, unlike other bioplastics, they don’t generate ethanol as the first part of the process. Waste rice should be cheap to obtain since it is essentially trash today. We aren’t sure what polymers are used in the 90 to 30% of the plastic that isn’t rice, but presumably, that is being brought in as a raw material.
We’ll be interested to see if anyone tries to make 3D printing filament from the stuff. We know that it is being used to replace polyethylene in furniture. We couldn’t help but think about using waste coffee grounds in 3D printing. If you want to compare this to PLA, we’ve talked quite a bit about the corny polymer.
4 thoughts on “3D Printing With Rice Might Be Nice”
It looks promising, but I am leery of the ‘produced from waste should make it cheap’ claims. I’ve heard them before, and seen the result, going back centuries. Find a use for today’s waste, and it is tomorrows limited resource. Gasoline is a good historical case (it was a byproduct of refining lubricating oil with limited use as a solvent) as is corn (maize) ethanol more recently (remember the claims ‘it won’t impact food cost, since it will use what we throw away anyway’?)
I am also leery of the biodegradable claims. Historically, surprises have occurred. If it is stable enough to be fit for use as a thermoplastic, after all, what makes it degradable on demand?
On degradable you have to ask the question over how long – its not like trees die and disappear at any great rate. So if it is made of polymers that are bio-accessible – so similar enough or even identical to natural ones that something can eat ’em, then it is degradable entirely by nature’s existing tool collection. Eventually.
As for being produced from waste… It is better to target using a waste product you can’t eliminate than look for ‘virgin’ made/refined to order sources when you can. Even if the waste supply will not be enough to meet the entirety of demand it is much more efficient to make that waste a product and should be cheaper than other sources of supply in the longer term. Petrochemical stuff has only stayed ‘cheap’ because the extraction rate and availability has stayed high – but that can’t keep on forever it is a very finite resource who’s extraction should continue to trend down even before its depleted as new locations do not get regulatory approval to open.
>On degradable you have to ask the question over how long
I saw a conference talk from someone who works on bioplastics, and this was their main argument for why bioplastics aren’t a solution to the microplastics problem. Apparently in the EU “biodegradable” has very little legal weight to it, and so products that are marked with this may effectively never break down in soils or seawater. Even “compostable” defines how much something must break down within 6 months in an industrial composting system, so if you chuck that item into the sea where the temperature, salt levels, microbial community etc. are totally different it might still last a thousand years.
At a glance through the material for this plastic it doesn’t really seem to say much about biodegradability, which makes me think they don’t have solid data for it.
So I can use this material to replace the PETG parts in my car engine bay?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)