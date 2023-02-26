If we were to talk to engineers about the childhood toys which most inspired them, it’s likely that the older among them would mention either Meccano or Erector Set. These similar construction toys using metal components originated independently around the turn of the 20th century in both Britain and America, and eventually became part of the same company.
They were a staple of toy shops through the middle of the century, but have steadily declined in popularity over the past few decades. Now news has emerged that the last dedicated Meccano factory, in Calais, France, is to close. The products will still be made, but in other factories alongside other toys. It’s not the end for Meccano or Erector Set, but it’s clear that they are both toys whose time may have passed.
It’s fair to say that the possibilities of those perforated metal sheets and myriad nuts and bolts might seem a little limited for the 2020s child, but it opens the age-old question of what remains to interest young minds in engineering or technology. The obvious answer to that question comes in the form of Lego, evidently so much more fun can be had with plastic bricks.
Did you have Meccano or Erector Set when you were a kid? If so what did you do with it? We’ve seen a few projects using it here over the years.
9 thoughts on “The Last Meccano Factory Is To Close. Will We Miss It?”
I’m not going to lie – I had some erector set pieces and some lego. The legos were a lot more fun. Flame on, but remember I’m a CS guy who operates more or less on the computer engineering side. Maybe there’s a connection? I really don’t know. Then, decades later, the VeX robotics kits hit the shelves at Radio Shack and I fell in lust on the spot. Who knows?
I had it as well as Lego. I found Lego Much faster to build with, and whilst it was initially more limited, Lego quickly added lots of extra parts which brought it up to the same level.
Got some mechano kits for our kids, and they keep falling apart. Don’t know if they’ve changed something but the bolts just don’t stay done up in play.
I had an erector set as a kid. I was fascinated when my friend got Legos. As I got older, the erector set became the base for many projects. I actually purchased an erector set from the college surplus awhile back for $5 to use on projects that need a a quick bracket.
Back in the 70’s my older brothers had a slot car set from the 60’s with speed controllers that were meant to be screwed down to a flat base of some kind (protruding brackets at the ends of the housing)
My mind was blown when I realized that the holes in the brackets lined up exactly with the hole pattern on my Erector set base plates – Sure enough, both were made by Gilbert!
I’m not sure whether Ihad Mechanos or Erectors, it fades together.
But I never had Legos, just.lego.
I didn’t have my own set, but I remember building and playing with a set at my Grandmothers house. I remember building a crane and attaching a magnet to it. I made a number of other items, but don’t remember them.
Erector (and Meccano, though I don’t think I’ve ever seen that brand in the US) always struck me as more like engineering prototyping tools than building toys. They take way too much sophistication (and are way too fiddly) to really be effectively used by pre-teens. Lego has a much lower barrier to entry, and with Technic beams and pins, is capable of similarly sophisticated builds at the high end.
Erector Set and Tinker Toys. The steel was a bit soft, and the square nuts would come loose often. I tried making a robotic hand, but just about the only thing I could do with it reliably was make a rude gesture, which my mother and I found hilarious.
Mechano was useless in a house with no heating – it just went rusty! But I learnt a lot about problems caused by corrosion. Lego was certainly much more fun, particularly when combined with substances such as petrol and gun powder.
