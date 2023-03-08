The low-cost servo motor in [Clough42]’s lathe’s electronic leadscrew bit the dust recently, and he did a great job documenting his repair attempts ( see video below the break ). When starting the project a few years ago, he studied a variety of candidate motors, including a ClearPath servo motor from Teknic’s “Stepper Killer” family. While that motor was well suited, [Clough42] picked a significantly lower-cost servo motor from China which he dubbed the “Stepper Killer Killer”.
He does a very thorough post-mortem of the motor’s integrated servo controller, checking the circuits and connections on the interface PCB first. Not finding any obvious problem, he proceeds to the main PCB which contains the microcontroller, motor driver transistors, and power supplies. There is no visible damage, but a check of the logic power supply shows 1.65V where 3.3V is expected. Looking at the board with a smart-phone mounted IR camera, he quickly finds the bad news — the microcontroller has shorted out.
He doesn’t have access to the control firmware on the STM32, so even if he replaced the MCU, he has no way to make the motor functional again. After briefly considering the ClearPath Stepper Killer once more, he decides to simply replace the motor with another identical one. The Chinese motor is not only cheaper, but the changes he’d have to make to the motor brackets and control software factor significantly in his decision as well.
As one viewer commented, all might not be lost. If the STM32 firmware can be extracted from the new motor, there’s still a chance the old one can be salvaged. We first wrote about this lathe electric leadscrew project a few years ago, and [Clough42] has since made an entire series documenting the modifications and the decisions he made along the way.
4 thoughts on “Stepper Killer Killer Killed, Repair Attempted”
(Didn’t watch the video) So the first motor was a cheap purchase, and now the replacement is a cheap purchase. If the quality motor was even twice the price of the original cheap one you’d still be ahead of the game by now.
Sure, if they had bought a cheap motor and had it blow up then it’s valid to suggest spending more on a good motor that won’t. But it’s the *expensive* motor that blew up.
Not that you’d have known that, since you explicitly state you didn’t bother actually checking the sources.
Blah, now I’m guilty of the very thing I complained about. IGNORE ME.
I recognized his channel name and photo from his thingiverse account waaay back. We both had a semi-obscure MakerFarm i3v back in the day, and his upgrades were neat. I didn’t know he had a youtube channel, I’ll be following.
