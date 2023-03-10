[Big Clive] picked up a keychain battery to charge his phone and found out that it was no bargain. Due to a wiring mistake, the unit was wired backward, delivering -5 V instead of 5 V. The good news is that it gave him an excuse to tear the thing open and see what was inside. You can see the video of the teardown below.
The PCB had the correct terminals marked G and 5 V, it’s just that the red wire for the USB connector was attached to G, and the black wire was connected to 5 V. Somewhat surprisingly, the overall circuit and PCB design was pretty good. It was simply a mistake in manufacturing and, of course, shows a complete lack of quality assurance testing.
The circuit was essentially right out of the data sheet, but it was faithfully reproduced. We should probably test anything like this before plugging it into a device, but we typically don’t. Does our phone protect against reverse polarity? Don’t know, and we don’t want to find out. [Clive] also noted that the battery capacity was overstated as well, but frankly, we’ve come to expect that with cheap gadgets like this.
This isn’t, of course, the first phone charger teardown we’ve seen. This probably isn’t as deadly as the USB killer, but we still wouldn’t want to risk it.
6 thoughts on “That Cheap USB Charger Could Be Costly”
Somewhere in my parts bin is a Sony wall wart that has a reversed polarity digram molded into it. There was a bit of speculation at the time that they were trying to sell their own replacements since the device would not operate on a traditional “positive tip” connector that was indicated, but wasn’t harmed by it. So it goes.
I have a Brother pTouch label printer, 6xAA powered or 9V external adapter, with center negative tip, engineers agreeing to design this do not deserve much…
There was also a generation of the pTouch that went for a *7V* center negative just to be extra obnoxious. Still used 6xAA, so they went out of their way to have their special dumb 7V wall warts that cost as much to replace as buying a brand new labelmaker.
I’ve got one from a garage sale on the workbench waiting for the external plug to get routed to the battery input so I can use a normal wall wart on it.
Center negative is quite common. Its used widely with music gear like synths and pedals. Its also very common with Japanese made equipment.
The reason for center negative is the switched contact in the socket. It allows battery powered equipment to easily switch between internal battery and external DC power.
I feel ya brother, I just burnt out a SATA drive (old) with a flaky power supply.
Production engineering pedantry follows.
“… complete lack of quality assurance testing.”
Nope. That would be a lack of quality control.
