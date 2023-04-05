Retrotechtacular: Solder Like Its 1944!

When we first saw this 1944 US Office of Education film about hand soldering, we figured it might still have some good information. Well, perhaps it does, but the 1944 soldering was with a giant iron, and the work looked more like metal bricks than anything we’ve soldered lately. Of course, the physics is all the same, but some of the terminology, like “sweating in” isn’t anything we’ve heard before, although we have heard of sweat soldering.
They do show some electronic soldering on components, including some interesting-looking coils. But the irons look more like a bad science fiction movie’s idea of a lightsaber. The solder is equally huge, of course.
If it Smells Like Bacon…
We liked the soldering iron holder with a magnifier — or maybe it is just a piece of shield glass — that the lady in the movie uses. It would have made a perfect vent hood, too, but in 1944 we are guessing you were encouraged to sniff the fumes. They mention not letting wire fly into your eye, but they didn’t cover safety glasses until well after that part. Not a word about lead safety, either.
The tip on the iron is bigger than most of the screwdrivers on our bench. Other than the scale, we didn’t find much to disagree with in the film. After all, soldering is soldering regardless of the size of the solder joints. Of course, the real excitement comes at the end when they start using a flame to do some bulk soldering of some enclosures.
To the Stars!
If you want a perspective from a decade or so later, check out the NASA soldering film from 1958, entitled “Above and Beyond” that we’ve seen before. You get to follow Harry who, “Oh yes, he’s a ham radio operator.” We aren’t metallurgy experts, but we think, by now, someone understands why solder alloy melts at a lower temperature than its constituent metals.
We’ll warn you, you might see yourself in some of the bad examples which, luckily, aren’t exemplified by our ham radio friend Harry. The soldering irons and tools used look a bit more familiar in this video, including a vintage pair of thermal strippers.
If you think these videos are at the dawn of soldering, you might be surprised. Apparently, humans have been soldering at least as far back as 205 BC.
3 thoughts on “Retrotechtacular: Solder Like Its 1944!”
I knew a lady who used to build aircraft radios for Hallicrafter during WW2…and she said they tested the radio first before soldering anything. I.E. each resistor/capacitor lead was wrapped around the terminal strip so no solder was needed. Of course it made it easier to replace errant components but the main idea was not to let the lead and tin be the only thing holding the part. After radio passed vibration test they soldered everything.
Wow, I never knew that. This is the kind of thing that I find really fascinating. Thanks for posting.
The example is still valid for heavy gauge power cables.
I have 2/0 battery cables in solar/battery systems at a remote ham radio site and on an RV. The cable is a flexible one for welding, and has about a thousand strands. You can’t just crimp the terminals on, the strands will creep out of the crimp. To crimp them, I first dip the cable end in rosin, and then dip it in a solder _pot_ which I have fed a _bar_ of solder. At this point the terminal can be crimped and will hold.
Smaller – but still large from a modern perspective – cables are soldered to the terminal using the journeyman soldering iron in the example.
