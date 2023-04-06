Much like vinyl records, tube amplifiers are still prized for their perceived sound qualities, even though both technologies have been largely replaced otherwise. The major drawback to designing around vacuum tubes, if you can find them at all, is often driving them with the large voltages they often require to heat them to the proper temperatures. There are a small handful of old tubes that need an impressively low voltage to work, though, and [J.G.] has put a few of them to work in this battery-powered audio tube amplifier.
The key to the build is the Russian-made 2SH27L battery tubes which are originally designed in Germany for high-frequency applications but can be made to work for audio amplification in a pinch. The power amplifier section also makes use of 2P29L tubes, which have similar characteristics as far as power draw is concerned. Normally, vacuum tubes rely on a resistive heater to eject electrons from a conductive surface, which can involve large amounts of power, but both of these types of tubes are designed to achieve this effect with only 2.2 volts provided to the heaters.
[J.G.] is powering this amplifier with a battery outputting 5V via a USB connection, and driving a fairly standard set of speakers borrowed from a computer. While there aren’t any audio files for us to hear, it certainly looks impressive. And, as it is getting harder and harder to find vacuum tubes nowadays, if you’re determined to build your own amplifier anyway take a look at this one which uses vacuum tubes built from scratch.
5 thoughts on “Tube Amplifier Uses Low Voltage, Sips Battery”
The project is empty, there are no files or instructions. No photos, diagrams or videos.
Is it enough to send an anecdote to be published on HaD? I must be missing something, could someone put a link to the hack?
The whole project description sounds a little wonky. Interesting that a single “transitor” reduces the overall weight… O_o
Probably an AI bot that managed to escape from its confines into hackaday.io?
clicked on the link, but there is only disappointment on that page :-(
“large voltages they often require to heat them” – This is a plain wrong! Low voltage are required to heat them, usually 6.3 Volts. Large voltage are required for the anodes to draw electronics off the cathode and cause power amplification.
…electrons, not electronics, off the cathode 😁
