The Raspberry Pi HQ camera module may not quite reach the giddy heights of a DSLR, but it has given experimenters access to a camera system which can equal the output of some surprisingly high-quality manufactured cameras. As an example we have a video from [Malcolm-Jay] showing his Raspberry Pi conversion of a Yashica film camera.
Coming from the viewpoint of a photographer rather than a hardware person, the video is particularly valuable for his discussion of the many lens options beyond a Chinese CCTV lens which can be used with the platform. It uses only the body from the Yashica, but makes a really cool camera that we’d love to own ourselves. If you’re interested in the Pi HQ camera give it a watch below the break, and try to follow some of his lens suggestions.
The broken camera he converted is slightly interesting, and raises an important philosophical question for retro technology geeks. It’s a Yashica Electro 35, a mid-1960s rangefinder camera for 35 mm film whose claim to fame at the time was its electronically controlled shutter timing depending on its built-in light meter. The philosophical question is this: desecration of a characterful classic camera which might have been repaired, or awesome resto-mod? In that sense it’s not just about this project, but a question with application across many other retro tech fields.
A working Electro 35 is a fun toy for an enthusiast wanting to dabble in rangefinder photography, but it’s hardly a valuable artifact and when broken is little more than scrap. One day we’d love to see a Pi conversion with a built-in focal length converter allowing the use of the original rangefinder mechanism, but we’ll take this one any day!
How about you? Would you have converted this Yashica, repaired it somehow, or just hung onto it because you might get round to fixing it one day? Tell us in the comments!
Thanks [golderox] for the tip!
5 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi Camera Conversion Leads To Philospohical Question”
I would use the camera as a platform if it was something I wanted to do. No problem tearing the guts out of a ‘container’ and adding what I want into it :) . Museums and collectors have plenty of examples of ‘old’ stuff.
Nice job. I have the RPI HD camera. Just haven’t found a project for it yet.
Rare one of a kind prototype? Probably wouldn’t.
Mass produced thing had from eBay for less than 50 bucks that would otherwise go in the trash? Hack on! The camera lives to shoot another day and is now more interesting because of it.
Too often we get all bent out of shape about what other people to do things, as if they were personal family heirlooms. Stop it, let people enjoy themselves!
I don’t have a problem with that. if it was a rare item, maybe, but this is not that special. lately i build three esp-cam boards into old polaroid bodies and one Agfa Clack as security cams without changing the exterior looks. it turns out the camera fit nicely behind the light sensor hole of the polaroids EE44 and Instant 30. the Agfa had more work.
I shoot mainly on film (some call it analog, i prefer chemical based photography) from a minox 35gt, several slr 35mm, roundshot, Mamiya RB67, Speed graphic on 4×5 up till cambo 13×18. it’s always fun to shoot. for the day to day things, my phone is fine. the EOS 5D is collecting dust atm.
Just not quite a conversion anymore in my opinion, but loved the results and how very usable it is, even doing the focus magnification, very impressive
This same question comes up all the time with vintage vehicles, and the answer all depends on who you ask. Ultimately, the owner gets to decide.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)