Barcodes Enter The Matrix In 2027

Beep. We’ve come a long way since June 26, 1974 when the first bar code was scanned at a grocery store in Troy, Ohio. That legendary pack of Juicy Fruit proved that even the smallest of items could now carry numbers associated with inventory and price.
By now, we’re all too familiar with this sound as self-checkouts have become the norm. Whereas you yourself could at one time literally check out during the transaction, you must now be on your toes and play find the bar code on every item.
What does the consumer gain from the bar code today? Practically nothing, except the chance to purchase, and potentially return, the item without too much hassle. Well, the non-profit outfit that runs the bar code world — GS1 US — wants to change all that. By 2027, they are confident that all 1D bar codes will be replaced with 2D bar codes similar to QR codes. Why?
Sunrise, Sunset: 2027
In a worldwide initiative called Sunrise 2027, the entire retail industry will sunset 12-digit barcodes and use a 2D web-enabled version going forward. The new 2D barcodes can store much more information than the lowly 1D version, which has the potential to benefit both consumers and store owners.
The 2D barcode will “take you on an experience that the brand wants you to have.”
— Carrie Wilkie, SVP of standards and technology at GS1 US
Should the consumer be so inclined, they’ll be able to access a wealth of information about the product using the new barcode — everything from an ingredients list to recipes, potential allergens, promotions, and recycling information for the container.
The barcodes will open the doors for extras like loyalty points, coupons, games, you name it. And just think — clothes and other textiles could finally have legible washing instructions, so we don’t have to rely on those ancient glyphs.
Stores will be able to respond much faster to product recalls and even do things like flag foods that are approaching the sell-by date so they can pull them and sell them at a discount. They also expect major improvements when it comes to inventory control on the back end.
A Brief History of Barcodes
Barcodes were created to remove the human element of logistics, or at least lessen the burden. The history of the barcode begins almost 100 years ago with a system to keep track of railroad cars.
In the 1930s, a group of Westinghouse engineers invented an automated card sorting system that used bars printed on paper. These bars were read by a photo-electric cell, which ultimately decided which trap door that particular piece of paper would fall through to be sorted.
The first barcodes that resemble what we see today came about in the 1940s as a way to speed up the process at the grocery store checkout. Graduate student Bernard Silver and his friend Norman Woodland created a bar code system that used Morse code, but lengthened the dots and dashes vertically to form bars.
Although they came up with a way of reading the barcodes and even got IBM interested in the idea in the early 1950s, it was ultimately decided that the technology to make it all work just wasn’t there yet.
The solution came in the 1960s when George Laurer was assigned the task at Research Triangle Park. His team created the UPC — a bar code that is essentially the one we all know and love today — and which is about to be phased out.
By now, we’re also all familiar with QR codes, but did you know that they’re almost 30 years old? Quick Response codes were created in 1994 by Japanese company Denso Wave to keep track of cars and parts in the auto industry. By adding a second dimension, much more data can be stored, with checksums and redundancy to boot.
2D Or Not 2D
Between now and 2027, we’ll likely see a long period of transition wherein products have both types of barcodes. In the meantime, GS1 US has released a barcode capabilities kit so that retailers can evaluate their POS systems. They’ve also issued a Getting Started guide (PDF) that essentially amounts to a) evaluate readiness by scanning a large number of example barcodes and b) upgrade POS system if it doesn’t pass 2D muster.
According to the press release, early testing indicated that scanning 2D barcodes and reading/ingesting the data are two different things, which presents another wrinkle.
Already In the Matrix
But the change is already happening. The first company to use 2D barcodes in US stores is Puma. For now, the barcode goes to a link that tells all about Puma’s sustainability efforts and what materials are in that pair of shoes.
Those touch screen Coke machines that have taken over fast food places in the last decade or so? Those now feature a QR code that lets you concoct your beverage from your phone so you don’t have to touch that screen.
In the rest of the world, Australia and New Zealand are using 2D barcodes to provide freshness data for deli and meat counter products. And a retailer in Japan is already using 2D barcodes to give discounts on demand for foods with three or fewer days of shelf life remaining.
While this transition could slow things down for a good long while, it sounds like we’ll be better for it in the long run. At least most people don’t stand there and write a check anymore.
16 thoughts on “Barcodes Enter The Matrix In 2027”
To be “take[en] you on an experience that the brand wants you to have.” is pretty much the last thing I would ever want. This seems like a signifigant downgrade.
Absolutely. Also:
>everything from an ingredients list to recipes, potential allergens, promotions, and recycling information for the container. The barcodes will open the doors for extras like loyalty points, coupons, games, you name it.
Packaging already does these things just fine, and I don’t even have to take my phone out of my pocket for them. Personally I can’t see the appeal here.
Good point. I hope they will not use this as an excuse not to print ingredients on the package. I don’t want to rely on my phone to know what is in my food.
I think that’s an interesting question. How much of a barrier to this kind of information will a customer put up with before just putting a product back on the shelf? Putting ingredients, allergens, and nutritional information on the label is law in many countries, but if it isn’t, how many customers will bother following the QR code, how many people will buy it anyway, and how many people will just buy something else which puts that stuff on the label?
A lot of this stuff is also done just as well with QR codes, though getting customers to use them must be another thing. My parents visited me last weekend, and when we were organising lunch mum pointed to a QR code on a jar which apparently led to recipes, and asked me if they were any good. I’d hardly even noticed it.
… and if you have to follow the QR code, unless you’re an unusual person who uses privacy tools, then you’re trading your identity for the information. And there’s nothing to stop them from trying to keep you from using those privacy tools and claiming some kind of “security” excuse for doing so. Of course your identity, and all the *other* information you’ve tied to it, will then be used to badger you.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they started lobbying to be allowed to leave the information off of the labels just so they can track people. “It’s on the Web. We even put a link on the package. Anybody can get it.”
I dont even HAVE a phone capable of reading a whatever-code because of privacy reasons, so if they replace all this text with a code i have a problem. I don’t care if the “thing” they scan for checkout is 1D or 2D or 3D, but i don’t want to NEED a phone and i don’t want to be tracked by anybody. As other people below have said, how will this stuff be abused (because it WILL BE) for tracking and other nasty purposes (for our safety and comfort of course *rolleyes*)?
And how much invasive tracking, analytics, and marketing are going to be baked into this standard?
I think bar codes should be unique rfid stickers with qr codes. Self checkout for high volume retailers becomes perfect.
Easier to inventory without having to actually have the item in hand.
“What does the consumer gain from the bar code today?”
My food app can scan barcodes of food I eat and track calories and macros. Pretty useful.
Since there are different categories and different encodings for different things and the number of digits is large enough for a database index it means we won’t run out of them soon. So I think they are here to stay for a long time. Especially for products with long shelf lives. But of course there are limitations. You cannot give every item a UID or add any meta data. If you want to encode meta data, a UID or a long URL in the code itself you would need to switch to a 2D code. It opens up many possibilities. Especially if there will be one standard that will cover everything.
They use safety as a main reason (allergies, recalls, expiration date etc.), but of course there are privacy concerns. Do we want to connect everything with everything without even an opt out? You can track roughly where and when a product was bought solely based on the code. This can be used to spy on people. If the codes are URL based websites can use fingerprinting/tracking cookies to create a profile of you. Will the meta data of the product you buy be added to your bank transaction when you pay electronically? If so our bank can know a lot more about us too.
Before we decide to ban something that works, we need to set clear boundaries for the newer alternative.
>we need to set clear boundaries for the newer alternative.
You know, boundaries (read: laws and such stuff) can and will change with time. Sometimes it’s a good thing, but regarding (less and less) privacy and so on it isn’t.
>Especially if there will be one standard that will cover everything.
*insert xkcd here*
I imagine QR is easier to read under varying circumstances with greater accuracy. Combine with blockchain and one can have a cradle to grave on all products making it easier to track down food problems.
Cradle to grave tracking of all products every person on the planet buys. The CCP is salivating.
@C said: “Cradle to grave tracking of all products every person on the planet buys. The CCP is salivating.”
Cradle to grave tracking – that’s what the inevitable Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give us. The 2D barcode just makes it easier to implement the CBDC.
The 2D code will contain the surcharge to add for using the 2D code.
Privacy apart, i wonder if QR-Codes are also devils work and/or emit dangerous radiation or stuff like this. Because you know, there are people who really believe that barcodes are/do so. If i remember correctly sometimes you can “neutralize” the effet by putting a horizontal line over the barcode. I even saw this done already by the manufcaturer when the barcode was printed on the package. WTF?
