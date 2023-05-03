Moon Mission Failures, Or Why Are Lunar Landings So Hard?

Given the number of spacecraft (both crewed and uncrewed) that touched down on the Moon during the Space Race it’s sometimes hard to imagine why today, with all our modern technology, our remotely operated vehicles seem to have so much trouble not smashing themselves to bits on the regolith surface.
This is the focus of a recent article in Nature that explores the aspects which still make soft landings on our closest space body so much harder than the tragic lithobraking as most recently demonstrated by ispace’s M1 lander.
So far only three entities have successfully landed a craft on the Moon’s surface: the government-funded space agencies of the US, USSR, and China. Of them, only China managed to do so on their first try in 2013 (Chang’e-3), and again in 2019 on the far side of the Moon (Chang’e-4). What is the toughest part about a Moon landing is not to get near the Moon, but it’s about getting close to the surface without getting lost. Since there are no navigation satellites beyond those you put up before the landing, and a lot of Moon dust that will be kicked up by any landing rocket engines, it can be tough to gauge one’s exact location and distance to the surface.
In the case of the ispace lander it would appear that it tragically ran out of propellant before it could safely touch down, which is another major concern. Both the US and USSR would smash Moon landers into its surface until the first successful landing in 1966, which makes the manned touchdown by Apollo 11 in 1969 even more impressive.
” … with all our modern technology, our remotely operated vehicles seem to have so much trouble not smashing themselves to bits on the regolith surface. ”
The three countries who would absolutely lie to save face are the only ones claiming to have successfully landed on the moon. Meanwhile, a country revered for its engineering prowess and attention to detail fails. If you don’t believe we’ve landed men on the moon, it’s hard to see why you’d change your thinking. Just saying.
Just scroll a bit down on https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moon_landing
And you’ll see the US and USSR successfully landed on the moon by just throwing a shitload of landers and eventually one would stick. It’s unfair to compare one failed attempt by one nation to one successful after a dozen failures. That’s like looking at one of those silly trick shot videos that take a 1000 attempts and say other people suck at trick shots.
In fairness to both the US and USSR, it may only be the Chinese who landed first time, but they did so 50 years and a lot of technical advancement later.
Yes, and by the 70’s and early 80’s the US & USSR would land probes on both Venus and Mars. Given the limitation of technology, those were quite the ccomplishment. But current failures still show it pretty hard, even with better cpmputers & sensors.
the other thing to remeber is path delay , that greatly affects remote landing control , it was easyer for the maned missions where the crew could control the burn maualy than to rely on instrumentation and auto land systems that are not always able to get it right , listen to amstrongs recap of the landing and how close it was to fuel they used on that burn , scary
I would also argue there has been knowledge decay. The last US manned mission was 1972. Judging by this list https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_lunar_probes#2020%E2%80%93present
The US does a lot of flyby’s or impacts with the moon but you guessed it most of the probe landings are again the 70’s.
TL;DR
Hitting the moon is fairly easy. Surviving hitting the moon is not.
Parachutes are a fairly good way to slow down and can be engineered to be passively stable.
and they work so great on the moon too!
