If you’ve ever looked into CNC cutting tools, you’ve probably heard the term “feeds and speeds”. It refers to choosing the speed at which to spin the cutting tool, and how fast to plow it into the material being cut. They’re important to get right, and some of the reasons aren’t obvious. This led [Callan Bryant] to share his learned insights as a first-timer. It turns out there are excellent (and somewhat non-intuitive) reasons not to simply guess at the correct values!
The image above shows a tool damaged by overheating. [Callan] points out that as a novice, one might be inclined to approach a first cutting jobs conservatively, with a low feed rate. But doing this can have an unexpected consequence: a tool that overheats due to spinning too quickly while removing too little material.
CNC cutting creates a lot of heat from friction, and one way to remove that heat is by having the tool produce shavings, which help carry heat away. If a tool is making dust instead of shavings — for example if the feed rate is too conservative — the removed pieces will be too small to carry significant energy, and the tool can overheat.
[Callan] makes a table of variables at work in a CNC system in order to better understand their relationship before getting into making a formula for calculating reasonable feed and speed rates. Of course, such calculations are a reasonable starting point only, and it’s up to the operator to ensure things are happening as they should for any given situation. As our own Elliot Williams observed, CNC milling is a much more manual process than one might think.
3 thoughts on “CNC Feeds And Speeds, Explained As A First-Timer”
I wondered if you could simply cool the tool by adding a vapor chamber inside the tool. I just read an old article about it applied to a drill bit, so I guess it’s possible, but I don’t know if they are available on the market. https://www.mmsonline.com/articles/drilling-dry-with-a-heat-pipe . The article mentions that you don’t even need a copper insert, but you can directly add the water inside and cap it off. I wonder if you can easily do this at home with a milling tool.
I’ve been adventuring in CNC routing. With a custom build router. And one of the things I’ve noticed is how surprisingly convoluted CAM software is, and that there is little in really free options.
But, my one of my biggest issues with CAM, leading me to work on my own CAM software, is that every piece of CAM software I tried really wants to cut straight down a lot. And (cheaper) endmills are just not great at cutting downwards. So my own software pretty much never cuts downwards in a straight line but always at a slope. This helps with my cheap endmills and also with some flex I have in the Z axis.
https://github.com/daid/NinjaKittens3 is my software. It only does 2.5D cutting from vector files right now, and lacks a bunch of options.
same with using drills – everybody thinks that one speed is fine. I have a chart (I did it myself) above my drillpress showing the speed I need for every drill size from 3mm to 14mm (my normal working range), then the range for Forstner etc bits.
It makes an enormous difference to how well you can drill through stuff…
