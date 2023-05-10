Most of the computers we interact with on a day-to-day basis use an operating system designed for flexibility. While these are great tools for getting work done or scrolling your favorite sites, they have a weakness when it comes to interacting quickly with a real-world environment. For these kinds of low-latency, high-reliability systems you may want to turn to something like freeRTOS which is optimized for this kind of application and which [Parikshit Pagare] has used to build his home automation system.
This build is based around an ESP32 for which freeRTOS, designed specifically for embedded systems, is uniquely suited. There are several channels built in capable of monitoring temperature, functioning as a smoke alarm, and sensing whether someone is at the front door. All of these are reported to a small OLED screen but are also updated on an Android app as well, which happens nearly instantaneously thanks to the real-time operating system. There are a number of user-controllable switches as well that are capable of turning lights or fans on and off.
For a home automation system, it’s one of the most low-cost and fully-featured we’ve seen and if you’re still having trouble coming across a Raspberry Pi as they sort out supply issues, something like this might make an excellent substitute at a fraction of the price. If you’re looking to expand even beyond this build, one of the gold standards for ESP32-based automation design is this build from [Marcus] which not only demonstrates how to build a system like this but goes into great detail on the ESPHome environment.
10 thoughts on “Tiny Microcontroller Uses Real-Time Operating System”
Nice project to study the evolution of operating systems!
But: Is a microcontroller running an operating system still a microcontroller? ;-)
You’d be surprised how weak a microcontroller can be, and still be able to run FreeRTOS!
No doubt some of these devices can run FreeRTOS, but to me a microcontroller is a device being free from that operating system overhang. it is a piece of silicon that can be fully understood and programmed down to the last bit, directly with no need for software that runs between my digitalWrite() command and the resulting GPIO behavior.
Is this just my point of view?
I mean, a device can do what you describe and also still be able to run FreeRTOS. If you can program it, anything that’s Turing-complete can do abstraction. For some people anything without a MMU is a micro, for other people, anything below a certain amount of FLOPS or IOPS… You can basically bare metal program anything if you want to though, right?
Yes, you can bare metal program anything, good argument. But let’s call only those chips microcontrollers that you can fully understand and program as a single person in no more than one lifetime?
Next step will be someone implementing containers in a microcontroller OS ;-)
My experience is that once you start adding any amount of sophistication to a dumb “super loop” start dealing with problems like multi-threading, race conditions, inter-thread communications, etc., you end up writing a ton of code. Using an RTOS doesn’t actually add very much overhead once it’s compiled. FreeRTOS scales beautifully down to tiny MCUs up to giant multi-core processors.
Looks like our definition of “tiny” is very different ;-)
Nice. Yep, a lot of projects don’t require a full blown OS like Linux. Most don’t even require Real-time where Python or Arduino style programming will do just fine. Once in awhile you’ll run into a project that requires an RTOS.
Having used both FreeRTOS and RTEMS I’ll prefer the latter.
If you are using Arduino with an ESP32 you are using an RTOS. Weather you know it or not.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)