Flying a glider, or similarly piloting a paraglider or hang glider, can all be pathways into aviation with a lower barrier of entry than powered flight. Sacrificing one’s engine does generate a few complexities, but can be rewarding as the pilot searches for various means of increasing altitude like ridge soaring or thermaling. You’ll need a special instrument called a variometer to know just how much altitude you’re gaining though, like this one which is built into commercially-available handheld GPS units.
These GPS units are normally intended for use on terra firma only, but [Oganisyan] has figured out a clever way to add this flight instrumentation to these units to help when operating a paraglider. An ATmega328 paired with a pressure sensor is added to the inside of the GPS units and communicates with an available serial interface within the units. To complete the modification, a patched firmware must be installed which adds the variometer function to the display. This upgrade is compatible with a handful of GPS units as well such as the BikePilot2+ or Falk Tiger.
For those who already own one of these GPS units, this could be a cost-effective way of obtaining a variometer, especially since commercially-available variometers tailored for this sort of application can cost around $200 to $500. It is an activity sensitive to cost, though, as it offers a much more affordable option for taking to the skies than any powered craft could, with an exception made for this powered paraglider which offers the ability for powered take off and flight extension using electric-powered props.
Thanks to [MartinO] for the tip!
3 thoughts on “Adding Variometer Functionality To A GPS”
This is a nice idea but you should be very confident in your engineering skills and engenering skills of the firmware developper to use this device. Usually, flight instruments are extensively tested and often use redundency. If someone want to use this device, every failure mode should be considered and back up plans should be identified before take of.
This device has GPS-data.
Why ist there a need for an additional pressure Sensor?
GPS is great for 2D positioning, it isn’t quite as great for the third dimension.
I believe some of the other newer GPS systems are better in the up-down direction though IIRC.
