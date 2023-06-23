Hackaday Podcast 224: Star Wars Holograms, Tricorders, And Other Sensors

Elliot and Al got together to discuss this week’s projects, and you’re invited! You’ll hear news about replaceable batteries in the EU, along with some news about the Hackaday Op Amp Challenge winners and the start of a new contest. This week’s choice hacks ranged from a Star Wars-style volumetric display, navigation using cosmic rays, measuring car speed with microphones, and a crazy 3D printing technique that will blow you away.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Ever tried to land a model rocket vertically? How about building a punched card reader? The can’t miss articles this week cover a thermal camera review and the unintended consequences if AM radio bites the dust.

If you want to read along, the links are below for you to check out. Be sure to leave us your thoughts in the comments.

Click play to get started. Or download a non-AI-generated (we promise) file for your offline listening pleasure.

Episode 224 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

[Nick] took the prize out of many correct answers for last week’s sound: a tricorder from Star Trek The Next Generation. Congrats [Nick] and the other 29 hackers who guessed correctly. Tune in next week and test your ear, all for a limited edition Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: