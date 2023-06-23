Hackaday Podcast 224: Star Wars Holograms, Tricorders, And Other Sensors

Elliot and Al got together to discuss this week’s projects, and you’re invited! You’ll hear news about replaceable batteries in the EU, along with some news about the Hackaday Op Amp Challenge winners and the start of a new contest. This week’s choice hacks ranged from a Star Wars-style volumetric display, navigation using cosmic rays, measuring car speed with microphones, and a crazy 3D printing technique that will blow you away.
There’s plenty more where that came from. Ever tried to land a model rocket vertically? How about building a punched card reader? The can’t miss articles this week cover a thermal camera review and the unintended consequences if AM radio bites the dust.
Episode 224 Show Notes:
News:
- The EU Wants Replaceable Batteries
- Op Amp Challenge Results
- Jack In: The 2023 Cyberdeck Challenge Starts Now!
What’s that Sound?
[Nick] took the prize out of many correct answers for last week’s sound: a tricorder from Star Trek The Next Generation. Congrats [Nick] and the other 29 hackers who guessed correctly. Tune in next week and test your ear, all for a limited edition Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- A Volumetric Display with a Star Wars Look and Feel
- Cosmic Ray Navigation
- Using Sonar to Measure Traffic Speeds
- If Not Ethernet… Remembering ARCNet
- History of ARCNet (thanks to [Ron Dombrowski] for sending that along)
- How to Land a Model Rocket Vertically
- 3D Printering: Treating Filament Like Paint Opens Wild Possibilities
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Al’s Picks:
