Toyota is going through a bit of a Kodak moment right now, being that like the film giant they absolutely blundered the adoption of a revolutionary technology. In Kodak’s case it was the adoption of the digital camera which they nearly completely ignored; Toyota is now becoming similarly infamous for refusing to take part in the electric car boom, instead placing all of their faith in hybrid drivetrains and hydrogen fuel cell technologies. Whether or not Toyota can wake up in time to avoid a complete Kodak-style collapse remains to be seen, but they have been making some amazing claims about battery technology that is at least raising some eyebrows.
What Toyota are claiming is that they have a new solid-state battery, one that has a much higher energy density than current mass-produced batteries, and perhaps one that will go into their fleet of electric vehicles (whenever they start making them). Of course they haven’t released any information about these batteries which might verify these claims, and even if they do have a revolutionary technology there’s no guarantee that they will be able to scale it up, or that other EV manufacturers don’t make similar gains in between the present and the murky and uncertain future where Toyota is actually selling electric vehicles.
There are also claims that Toyota hasn’t completely dropped its interest in hydrogen, a technology which not only relies on a hydrogen-powered drivetrain to be adoped in the vehicles themselves but is also completely dependent on a currently non-existent hydrogen infrastructure. The electric grid already exists for moving energy around, and banking on hydrogen to do that instead seems a little bit like Toyota is falling for the sunk cost fallacy. But hopefully the interest in solid-state batteries is a sign that Toyota is finally starting to get with the EV times.
13 thoughts on “Toyota Makes Grand Promises On Battery Tech”
What, Kodak amost completely ignored the digital camera? Didn’t they make the first one in the late ’60s?
Yes, that is the point… They invented it, and ignored it to protect there classic business. Die not went well.
Toyota also had a pretty in-demand, and very low-production, EV relatively early, the RAV4 EV. I had some family friends that had one, they had some real headaches buying out the lease. They loved it, I forget whether they got to keep it or not.
I also saw a second gen one in a parking lot just last week, which was a trip.
It seems a bit premature to claim that electric cars are some kind of “revolution” like digital cameras.
Yep. I believe there were a few electric cars back in the early 1900s even. So revolution? Doubt it. Around here it is still a ‘novelty’ to see someone to be driving an electric vehicle… But hey, come to think of it we need more electric vehicles to keep the rare earth mining industry going with there mammoth diesel equipment running to turn over a lot more dirt ;) . Ha!
That said, it would nice to see a good solid state battery with higher energy density. Would trickle down to other applications as well.
And it feels odd for a tech blog to state that fuel cell vehicles are not electric vehicles.
Huh?
Their “bZ4X” has only a 250 mi range. Their new technology is worse than everyone’s old technology.
Progress for progress sake, eh?! Perhaps Toyota is simply recognizing that with existing battery technology we can not make enough electric vehicles for the world. I have no idea why you are so sour on hybrid powertrains as they are currently the only real option for the drastic, global change that is required. 50+ mpg is readily available and can be manufactured in the numbers needed to onboard China and India.
Mazda is also making great strides in the hybrid sector with their rotary/hybrid supposedly getting 200+ mpg.
I bought and enjoyed Kodak’s MegaPixel DC215 (1 megapixel!) camera – in fact, they produced many digital cameras (#1 manufacturer in 2005), but I believe it was the cell phone that rendered their “point and shoot” cameras dead (only 7% market by 2010). That along with Kodak’s enormous management weight and the questionable decisions that only a giant could make (buying a pharmaceutical company?!).
Our immediate future needs to be hybrid. Until there is a major breakthrough with battery technology this is our only real hope (well, that and getting rid of Air Conditioning – sweat you suckers! For the Earth!!).
With all due respect Toyota is the only company that can survive.
100% electric powered cars are unfeasible in the real world, the existing infrastructure does not support this energy need and distribution companies are doing nothing to solve this, see the most recent problems in California.
The mobility solution involves hybrid vehicles, and in the case of cargo transport, hydrogen is the solution.
There is a great movement around the world for this 100% electric transition but it is impracticable or at least it will not occur safely in the next 100 years, these deadlines and expectations are being formulated by environmentalists and marketing managers.
Toyota has focused on developing hybrid powertrains, every company that really wants to market cars in scale needs to understand that the solution is hybrid, people need to separate the ecological dream from the reality of the world, otherwise we will be replacing internal combustion vehicles with vehicles electrics that will need a diesel-powered backup generator installed on your lawn.
The solar panels on my roof provide all the energy I need for my EV and then some!
“…completely dependent on a currently non-existent hydrogen infrastructure. The electric grid already exists for moving energy around…”
That is quite an assumption. If a 3/8″ waterline supplying an industrial complex is considered a working situation, then I suppose the electric grid is ready for electric cars. BTW, your overlords prefer something with a switch.
