Hackaday Podcast 227: Open Source Software, Decoupling Caps, DIY VR

Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start this week’s episode by addressing the ongoing Red Hat drama and the trend towards “renting” software. The discussion then shifts to homebrew VR gear, a particularly impressive solar-powered speaker, and some promising developments in the world of low-cost thermal cameras. Stay tuned to hear about color-changing breadboards, an unofficial logo for repairable hardware, and five lines of Bash that aim to unseat the entrenched power of Slack. Finally, we’ll take the first steps in an epic deep-dive into the world of DisplayPort, and take a journey of the imagination aboard an experimental nuclear ocean liner.
Episode 227 Show Notes:
News:
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Proper Decoupling Capacitors
- The Other Way To Fight Software Rental
- Behold A DIY VR Headset Its Creator Will “Never” Build Again
- Phone Thermal Cameras Get Open Source Desktop Tools
- Hackaday Prize 2023: Supercapacitors Let Solar Speaker Work In Darkness
- Using An Old Satellite To See The Earth In A New Light
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Tom’s Picks:
