Serious Vulnerability In European Trunked Radio System

Trunked radio systems can be difficult to wrap one’s mind around, and that’s partially by design. They’re typically used by organizations like police, firefighters, and EMS to share a limited radio frequency band with a much larger number of users than would otherwise be able to operate. From a security standpoint, it also limits the effectiveness of scanners who might not know the control methods the trunked systems are using. But now a global standard for encrypted trunked radio systems, known as TETRA, has recently been found to have major security vulnerabilities, which could result in a lot more headache than disrupted voice communications.
One of the vulnerabilities in this radio system was a known backdoor, which seems to have been protected largely via a “security through obscurity” method. Since the system has been around for about 25 years now, it was only a matter of time before this became public knowledge. The backdoor could allow non-authorized users to snoop on encrypted radio traffic. A second serious vulnerability, unrelated to this backdoor, would further allow listening to encrypted voice traffic. There are a few other minor vulnerabilities recently uncovered by the same security researchers who found these two major ones, and the current recommendation is for anyone using a TETRA system to take a look to see if they are impacted by any of these issues.
Part of the reason this issue is so concerning is that these systems aren’t just used for encrypted voice among first responders. They also are used for critical infrastructure like power grids, rail networks, and other systems controlled by SCADA. This article from Wired goes into much more detail about this vulnerability as well, and we all know that most of our infrastructure already needs significant help when it comes to vulnerabilities to all kinds of failure modes.
Thanks to [cfacer] and [ToniSoft] who sent these tips!
Photo via Wikimedia Commons.
6 thoughts on “Serious Vulnerability In European Trunked Radio System”
Wired link requires 12ft:
https://12ft.io/proxy?&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wired.com%2Fstory%2Ftetra-radio-encryption-backdoor
When they first approached us with “Hey, you need Tetra on your boat, because all harbors will use it and it is more secure, and think of the future and all”, I thought to myself, what do I talk that is of any value to anyone other than some folks on my boat or those handling some locks…
But as the world rotates more, of course we got it. I’m not sure if there was ever a reasonable use. Crew still uses their old talkies, because if you drop them down into the pump sump it is $100 and not an arm and a leg.
That said, mean written, after looking into Tetra and its security I thought to myself: well, that sure is only secure because it is a.) overly complicated, b.) devices are hell expensive and c.) all knowledgeable ppl. need some time to set up gear until they can start fiddling around, and then need some more time to poke into the holes.
/me is waiting for Baofeng doing Tetra. :-)
“European” is an over-simplification. Tetra is in use worldwide, including in some places in the United States. There are 4 encryption methods TEA1 to TEA4, only TEA1 has been shown to have have this vulnerability and that seems like it isn’t used within Europe.
Here in good old Germany the policemen, firefighters etc are generally happy to still have their analogue walkie-talkies and analogue repeaters. They keep the old stuff stored in boxes, in case of emergency, even after its decommission. More than often, the digital stuff has proven itself to just doesn’t cut it. In a tunnel, the connection to their partners cut off, because everything must work via the central/base. Even if they’re less than 20m away from each others, there’s no digital radio contact. What a nonsense. I guess it doesn’t help that these fancy digital base stations are secretly being hidden somewhere in the lower regions of a city (hello flood!), while the analogue repeaters are located on high buildings and mountains, thus covering a large area. The whole centralized “cellular” design is a fail. Two-way radios are no cell phones. They must still work independently of a base station/repeater, too. With the old analogue radios, the users could switch channels as needed.
“the current recommendation is for anyone using a TETRA system to take a look to see if they are impacted by any of these issues.”
When I was a kid about half of all grandmothers and some other adults had police scanners going 24×7 and they knew what was going on around town before anyone else did. That world still functioned and I never heard of anything bad coming of it. How about just leaving it alone?
“They also are used for critical infrastructure like power grids, rail networks, and other systems controlled by SCADA.”
Awww shit. Seriously?
The vunderability only affects systems which use TEA1.
The discovery was reported to all vendors some time ago and, in many cases, the vunderability has been patched.
Customers who are concerned about this should speak to their vendor.
TETRA has things like DMO which can provide short distance (~5km) communications, point-to-point or back into the system if DMO gateway is used.
See also https://www.etsi.org/newsroom/news/2260-etsi-and-tcca-statement-to-tetra-security-algorithms-research-findings-publication-on-24-july-2023
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)