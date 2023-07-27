Soldering can get frustrating when you’re working fast. It often feels like you don’t have enough hands, particularly on jobs where you need to keep feeding solder in a hurry. To solve that issue, [mulcmu] developed a simple one-handed solder feeder.
The intended use-case is for busy work like soldering long pin headers. The one-handed device allows solder to be continually fed while the other hand uses the soldering iron. It solves a long-running problem for [mulcmu], after their experiments with techniques inspired by TIG welding came to nought.
The design uses a pen-like form factor. A 3D-printed hollow tube has a wire ferrule inserted in the end, which serves as the tip of the device through which solder is fed. The tube has a cutaway, which allows the user to feed solder through using an easy motion of the thumb. The solder itself is fed from a spool in a regular bench top holder. If more slack is required in the solder feed, one simply pins the solder down in the device and tugs to draw more out.
If you find yourself regularly soldering repetitive jobs by hand, this could be a gamechanger for you. Those working in through-hole would be perhaps best served by this device. Meanwhile, if you’ve got nifty tool hacks of your own to share, don’t hesitate to let us know!
5 thoughts on “A Simple One-Handed Solder Feeder”
eh? I can just hold the solder in one hand and the iron in the other. What on earth does feeding it through a pen add to the equation. Utterly baffled. Reads like an April Fool.
Maybe a good idea for children who want to solder with leaded solder? The less they come in contact with lead the better.
I wouldn’t use it either I’d just use my bare hands and wash them as soon as I’m done, or wear rubber gloves or something. I don’t like them but I’d consider it if I’d have to solder many hours which is rare.
Yeah, same.. Only thing I can think of is that you could hold it in the same hand as the iron, chopsticks style, THATS interesting, otherwise it’s just complicating something unnecessarily. I’m going to give it a try.
Reminds me of a wire-wrapping pencil. I can see this being more comfortable to use for a long period of time than holding the solder in your finger tips; there are other ways to hold it, but then you have to fiddle to get the solder straight after it comes off the spool.
Yeah, my first response – April fools.
