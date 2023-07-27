Epoxy has become a hugely popular material in the woodworking and furniture worlds. Who doesn’t love glossy, translucent finishes, after all? [Cam] recently spotted some neat combinations of epoxy with denim, and decided to see if he could replicate the technique to create a very unique desk. We’d say he succeeded.
A significant amount of material was involved, with [Cam] claiming he used 1,000 square feet of denim and 20 gallons of epoxy. The denim was sourced as a bulk roll, making it easy to cut to the proper size to make the desk. Liquid Glass epoxy was used for its visual qualities and its hard-wearing nature.
Combining the two materials was a challenging task. The 50 layers of denim had to be squeegeed one at a time to remove excess epoxy, a process made harder by the thickness of the material. Once all laid up, the stack of denim was compressed between sheets of wood, leading to an epoxy spill of monumental proportions.
Regardless, when the final desk was cleaned up and polished, the results were well worth the trouble. It looks like some kind of crazy denim gem thanks to the rich shine and perfect grain. It’s a material we’d like to play with ourselves.
One thought on “Denim Epoxy Table Is A Work Of Art”
I saw that one a few weeks ago and I found the table quite boring.
The table would have been a lot more interesting if he just put whole trousers into the table instead of first cutting small pieces out of trousers and then discarding the idea all together.
It also reminds me of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Novotext although that is traditionally delivered in only a borish brown color for almost 100 years…
I also wonder why this guy makes such a mess of things. He has got years of experience with working with wood and epoxy, and yet he claims a lot of his projects “fail”. I have a strong suspicion he does it on purpose, as people tend to have a tendency to like watching and gloating over the failures of others.
It may also be a ploy for price differentiation. He can sell a “perfect” table for USD20.000 or so, and for the people who do not want to spend that much, he also has a “failed” variant with flaws for half or a third of that money… “quite cheap”…
