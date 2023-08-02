Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that Apple has strayed from the Woz’s original open platform ideal for the Apple II. [Ken Pillonel] is back for another round of fixing Apple’s repairability mistakes with a full complement of 3D printable replacement parts for the AirPods Pro case.
While modeling all of the parts would be handy enough for repairing a device with a 0/10 iFixit score, [Pillonel] modified the parts to go together with screws instead of adhesive so any future repairs don’t require cracking the plastic egg. He says, “By showcasing the potential for repairability, I hope to inspire both consumers and multi-billion dollar companies, like Apple, to embrace sustainable practices in their products.”
[Pillonel]’s repairability exploits may seem familiar to readers from his previous work on adding USB-C to the iPhone and the AirPods Pro case. If you just need to retrieve a lost AirPod, you might try an electromagnet, or you can make a Bluetooth receiver from a pair of knock-off buds.
9 thoughts on “Fixing Some More Of Apple’s Design Mistakes”
Every time one of Ken’s videos is posted here, there are three types of comments:
1. Apple is so dumb for the poor repairability of [really any of their products, but especially Airpods].
2. Apple users are dumb for buying these.
3. Why don’t you just buy a different product?
Point 1 is valid, and Ken here is taking the phrase “the best way to complain is to make things” to a whole new level. Great job Ken.
But it’s hard to give an honest answer to 2 and 3 if you aren’t in the Apple ecosystem and haven’t used Airpods. It’s like explaining to someone who doesn’t have kids why you enjoy being a parent. It’s something about the combination of seamless pairing between devices, great active noise cancellation, great audio pass-through, and ergonomic design. Again, hard to communicate without experiencing it.
With that said, can someone please share an accessory that is extremely great, but only if you’re using it in the [DSLR camera body/tool brand/car manufacturer/etc] ecosystem already?
> 1. Apple is so dumb for the poor repairability of [really any of their products, but especially Airpods].
Actually, from a business point of view, Apple is genius, not dumb; their goal is to make profits, not their customers happy.
As most businesses out there, they want users to buy stuff multiple times, and non repairability is how they achieve earlier planned obsolescence. They would rent the AirPods just like they were a service if they could, but that isn’t quite possible with devices that people stick into their ears, so they make them fail sooner through non replaceable batteries and non repairability to force users to buy them again.
Buy it if you like it. Don’t buy it if you don’t.
Almost everybody can see the perks that Apple products offer over the competition. They’re beautiful, with well thought out UI, offering convenience and ease of use. At the same time though, you have to put up with some harsh limitations and restrictions and some less-than-ideal compromises in favor of spectacular design. If the latter don’t happen to bother you, you’re probably going to be very happy in Apple’s walled garden. If you are bothered by them, you’re likely to hate Apple. Not just because of how evil Apple is, but because it’s frustrating to witness how all the competition is often *technically* at the same level or even superior, but they never manage to make it *feel* that way. This borderline esoteric quality of Apples’ perceived superiority can get to even a rational person :-D
“Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that Apple has strayed from the Woz’s original open platform ideal for the Apple II. ”
I think we’re several decades late on that complaint. e.g. Lisa for starters.
Apple doesn’t make “mistakes.” Every aspect of the product is intentional and profit-focused.
They’re well aware they will loose a few customers due to lack of repairability, but they’ll gain others because it’s “sleek and smooth”. They’ll piss off a few people because of the disposable nature of it, but they’ll make some additional sales for replacements.
They have polished this equation to the nth degree and they know exactly what they’re doing.
Fact of the matter is, automated screwdriving is a difficult (read: expensive) process, especially so when you get down to eensy weensy little guys.
Now, this isn’t to say that I think any electronics should be slapped together with glue just because it’s cheaper, easier to implement, easier on the supply chain, and takes up less space on the manufacturing floor. I bring it up because, given a choice, electronics manufacturers will favor this solution, especially for small, tightly packaged products, because profit margins will push them towards it. Adhesives are the solution chose for the case on the $15 BT earbuds in my pocket and the airpods case for a reason. Cost is externalized in the form of lack of repariability.
If we want this incentive structure to change, regulation is the only real choice. We see time and time again that products that focus on repairability only ever garner, at best, small niches of markets in the current environment.
“If we want this incentive structure to change, regulation is the only real choice. We see time and time again that products that focus on repairability only ever garner, at best, small niches of markets in the current environment.”
Farm equipment. Niche, but when one doesn’t have it, the rest of the chain will know about it.
Fair enough. My brain said “electronic products,” my fingers only typed “products.”
