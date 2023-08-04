How do you use a 3D printer to bend metal? One way would be to take it to a machine shop and offer to trade the owner your printer for some time in their shop. A smarter way is to do like [Jaba 3D], and print dies using the printer. You can then use those dies in a press to make the shapes you want.
In the case of [Jaba], the Harbor Freight press uses a hydraulic cylinder to develop about 6 tons of pressure. We don’t think Harbor Freight carries this particular press, but for between $150 and $250, you can get a 12-20 ton press, and, of course, there are other suppliers, as well.
The target object, in this case, was an automotive bracket. The process of grabbing an image, converting it to an SVG, and then creating a 3D part has many uses. Apparently, PLA is sufficient for this purpose, although the print uses ten top and bottom layers along with 80% infill. That does make the prints take a long time.
As you might expect, the dies don’t last very long. In this case, they needed two shots, and they got them, but PLA is probably not the right material if you wanted to go for mass production.
Metal forming does occur at large scales, too. If you want to make your own press-forming tools, we have advice for you.
8 thoughts on “Metal Forming With A 3D Printer”
Interesting. I wonder if the concept could be used to created hollow shells instead of solid PLA blocks. These could then be filled with epoxy or concrete or something to take the compressive loads and act as a backer for the printed shell.
Yup. Or even use a porous infill, fill with water (which is incompressible), and seal? A solid wooden box around it should help prevent it ballooning.
Or even fill with liquid wax and let it set?
Maybe a sand-printer to do the mold?
https://www.exone.com/en-US/3D-printing-systems/sand-3d-printers
I *think* the pressure would push against your seal and sidewalls and you’d burst your balloon. Not hard to test though.
That’s a good and useful idea.
I bet in most cases it would be easier to make the dies from wood, unless it is a very irregular shape. That particular die from the picture I could cut out with a jig saw in less time than it takes the printer to boot.
Whether it’s easier depends on one’s skill set. My jigsaw cuts are always messy and crooked. To get it right would take a long time for me, and might not even be possible without additional training. Additionally, transferring the drawing to the wood neatly would take a bit of time, too. (I suppose I might print the design, punch the bend points, join with a ruler.)
This has my wheels a spinning. No way I would have thought this could work.
