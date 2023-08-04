Hackaday Podcast 230: Space Science, Superconductors, Supercaps, And Central Air

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi start things off by tackling a pair of science stories, one that may or may not change the world, and the other that hopes to help us understand the very fabric of the universe. Afterwards they get to the important stuff: the evolution of Game Boy Camera hacking, the finer points of 3D print orientation, and mixing up electrically conductive concrete at home. From there the conversation shifts to a couple of 486 Turbo buttons, a quick yoke recipe, and a very handsome open source vacuum pickup tool. Stick around until the end to hear about the folly of humanoid robots, and the latest operating system to get the Jenny List treatment.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Or download it yourself in fantastic MP3 format!
Episode 230 Show Notes:
News:
- “Room Temperature Superconductor” LK-99, Just Maybe It Could Be Real
- ESA’s Euclid Space Telescope And The Quest For Dark Energy
What’s that Sound?
- Congrats to [Come about! Avoid those rocks!] for the right answer. We’ll be getting you a t-shirt.
- Low Head Foghorn video
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- A Game Boy Camera, Without The Game Boy
- MIT Cracks The Concrete Capacitor
- Splitting 3D Prints Into Parts Can Add Strength
- Turning A Window Air Conditioning Unit Into Whole-House AC
- Just How Is Voyager 2 Going To Sort Out Its Dish Then?
- OLED Display Lets Vintage PC Engage Turbo Mode In Style
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Tom’s Picks:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)